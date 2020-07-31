Malibu's Surf Bar and Oz, The Experience close their doors at Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — Celebrations Nitelife, better known as Malibu's Surf Bar, and Oz, The Experience, announced Friday it is closing its doors at Broadway at the Beach.
"For the last 25 years Celebrations Nitelife has been the hottest mecca for entertainment and nightlife on the East Coast," the club announced on its site Friday. "What started with a mega club (3 clubs in 1) idea turned into the most iconic place to dance and party the night away in Myrtle Beach."
The two clubs, once at the heart of Broadway at the Beach where the former Hard Rock Cafe pyramid stood, are attached side-by-side. Broadway at the Beach went through a transformation in 2017 as its owners, Burroughs and Chapin Company, announced the dissolution of what was once "Celebrity Square" and renamed it "The Avenue."
Celebrity Square was a nightclub and bar-centric theme. The re-branding to The Avenue helped the company redesign the facade of the buildings and bring in businesses like Wahlburgers, Dave & Busters and American Tap House, which allowed them to focus on more outdoor dining and attract a daytime crowd.
Celebrations Nitelife, which has been at Broadway as long as it's been open since 1995, evolved through the years to include Beach Music Café, Froggy Bottomz, Malibu’s Surf Bar, Club Boca, Mango’s Martini Bar, Broadway Louie’s and Country Roads. During the transformation to The Avenue, Club Boca, Broadway Louie’s and Froggy Bottomz closed at their locations.
“We thank the community for their ongoing support and regret that a combination of the ongoing virus, government, and circumstances beyond our control have ended our nightlife business," their website read. "As the lights come up and the music fades, we would like to thank you for letting us be the soundtrack to your night for all these years. Thanks for the memories. Keep on Dancing."