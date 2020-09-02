Local HS football coaches and players react to Mikele Colasurdo's COVID-19 heart condition

COVID-19 is nothing to mess around with.

With the long-term effects of the virus still in question, there is no telling what health conditions those who have survived it will develop down the road.

This was especially true for last year’s Gatorade South Carolina State Player of the Year, Chapman High School quarterback Mikele Colasurdo, who had the virus in July and ended up developing a heart condition because of it, forcing him to miss his freshman season at Georgia State.

Local coaches and players reacted in different ways upon hearing the news.

“Sure, it’s definitely a concern, obviously,” said Scott Durham, Andrews High School head football coach. “But that condition can result from any virus. I don’t want any of our players to get anything like that health condition, but that can be a result of any virus that’s been around; it’s not something new.”

In college football, the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences became the first two Power 5 conferences to postpone their fall seasons to the spring due to concerns of the virus.

“I think the Big Ten is using that as an excuse not to play,” Durham said. “There’s no evidence of sports increasing the risk of the virus. You can get this thing anywhere.”

Two Andrews football players said they are not thinking about what happened to Colasurdo while preparing for the season.

“We just try to keep focus preparing for the season. At least we get to play. (COVID protocols) are keeping everybody safe, so we’ll follow anything as long as we get to play,” said Keshaun Williams, a senior fullback and middle linebacker.

Andrews junior wide receiver and safety Ethan Cannon was in agreement with Williams.

“No sir, not at all,” he said when asked about Colasurdo’s heart condition affecting him.

Cannon is hopeful the season will happen with the COVID-19 protocols put in place, such as social distancing, wearing masks when not participating in activities and copious amounts of sanitization.

“I don’t mind them,” he said. “As long as we get a season, I don’t care what we’ve got to do.”

Georgetown County School District is currently in Phase 1.5 of the South Carolina High School League’s return to play plan, which allows athletes to work out in groups of 15 with one coach overseeing each group. It also allows the sharing of equipment, such as balls and football sleds. SCHSL is allowing teams to move into Phase 2 on Aug. 31, which will allow for bigger groups of athletes. Active offensive versus defensive play will be allowed on Sept. 3, but GCSD is waiting until Sept. 8 to move to Phase 2, which is when practice starts.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Teams are currently still having summer workouts.

Georgetown and Waccamaw high school head coaches Jimmy Noonan and Amondre Johnson, respectively, had not heard about Colasurdo’s story before being asked about it.

“I have not heard of that specific event,” Noonan said. “We report every day and our first priority is what we can do and when we can do it. That’s been our mentality from day one. We’re in tune with the rules and protocol safety. I’m not a health professional, but the literature and instruction (from health professionals) will keep us as safe as possible and allow us to progress toward hopefully a resemblance of a season of competition.”

Johnson is concerned with the health and safety of his players above all else.

“We listen to recommendations from DHEC to be as safe as possible out of concern for the safety of the players,” he said. “We’re fortunate enough for each player to be safe. Any time they’re not feeling well, I tell them don’t come to practice. We’ve been fortunate enough to get through practice without any major issues.”

Noonan thinks the community has been doing a good job of trying to curtail the virus.

“We’re smart enough to know if COVID is not held in check, everybody is at risk,” he said. “It’s looks more and more like the public and schools have been doing what they need to do to potentially have athletics this fall.”

Georgetown High has been fortunate enough to not have any cases of the virus, though there have been a couple of instances where players have had to quarantine.

“A player or two’s extended family had it, so they quarantined for two weeks before regrouping with the athletes,” Noonan said. “But we’ve had no athletes test positive.”

Horry County Schools is a little bit further ahead of GCSD and will allow Phase 2 on Aug. 31 and 7-on-7 drills on Sept. 3 in compliance with the SCHSL.

“The No. 1 thing is safety, whether it’s with hearts or lungs (of the players),” said Tommy Norwood, St. James head football coach. “Everything we do is based on health; so much is still unknown that we don’t know.”

St. James has no COVID-19 cases to report so far.

“Everything’s been fine,” Norwood said. “We’ve been very fortunate.”