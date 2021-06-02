Livingston: 'Re'turning back to the plan God put in place for us

re, by definition, is a prefix, occurring originally in loanwords from Latin, used with the meaning “again” or “again and again” to indicate repetition, or with the meaning “back” or “backward” to indicate withdrawal or backward motion.
On the other hand, "re" included within a corresponding letter means in reference to a particular thing. In fact, the entire letter then would be based on the word or statement following the "re." The purpose of this writing is to explore the "re" given by definition in the first paragraph.
We see the prefix "re" attached at the beginning of so many words. Whenever "re" precedes a word, it is customary to define the root word to see what affects re would have on it. To remove something means to undo what was already in place. To remove the cap off of a bottle implies that the cap was placed on the bottle by someone or something and you have the task of taking it off again. "Re" can be advantageous in so many ways because it implies that you have a chance to redo something or make it right the next time. Most people hate performing the same task more than once, but think if you only had one opportunity to get something right. If we only had one chance at getting things right, most businesses would have never opened. Marriages would have dissolved to divorce, we wouldn’t have any athletic teams, we would all be walking because of vehicular recalls, etc.
In other words, the prefix "re" at the front of almost any word is really an honor that we should be thankful for. The following Old Testament Levitical laws may not apply word for word to us today but it showcased on word that God has been dealing with humanity since he made us in his image and likeness.
“I will also send wild beasts among you, which shall rob you of your children, and destroy your cattle, and make you few in number; and your high ways shall be desolate. And if ye will not be reformed by me by these things, but will walk contrary unto me, Then will I also walk contrary unto you, and will punish you yet seven times for your sins” (Leviticus 26:22-24).
According to the book of Genesis (1:26), God made man in his image and in his likeness, but ever since then man has placed himself in reformation mode. Humanity has never been satisfied with its formation by the hand of God himself. God should not have to reform us over and over again as if he did not get it right the first time. We should make it easy for the Lord by repenting or turning from our ways of living and turning back to the plan God put in place for us from the beginning. We should get reformed through repentance and return to the God of our salvation and stop repeating the process over and over again. We can stop the cycle if we really want to. God has given us all will power to resist temptation and walk away from sinful acts. If we can avoid sinning, there would be no need for reforming, reshaping, renewing, restoring, repenting, returning, repeating, reviving, revealing, realigning, or anything else that we find ourselves engaging in because we disobeyed the word of God.
The response from the Lord is simple, “go and sin no more”. That message has been the same since the beginning of humanity and it will be in place until the end of time.
I challenge you to rethink your decisions before acting upon them!
Until we meet again.