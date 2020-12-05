Live college football tracker: No. 8 BYU vs No. 14 Coastal Carolina

CONWAY -- Follow along as No. 8 BYU goes toe-to-toe with No. 14 Coastal Carolina on ESPNU with ESPN College GameDay in Conway.

12:00 p.m.

2020 Masters champion and CCU grad Dustin Johnson was the only one to pick the Chants at the end of ESPN College GameDay.

Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso all picked BYU, with Corso, who is 11-0 with headgear picks on the season, putting on the head of Cosmo the Cougar at the end of the show.

11:00 a.m.

We're well into College GameDay, with everyone waiting to see guest picker Dustin Johnson, a CCU grad and 2020 Masters champion, and headgear-picking master Lee Corso make their selections.

However, will Corso don the head of Chauncey the Chanticleer at the end of the show, or will it be Cosmo the Cougar's?

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Here are some stories to get you up to date on the Chants while you wait for the 5:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPNU: