You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Live college football tracker: No. 8 BYU vs No. 14 Coastal Carolina

  • Updated
Likely App State
Buy Now

Coastal Carolina junior tight end Isaiah Likely (4) makes an acrobatic catch against Appalachian State during the Chants' 34-23 win over the Mountaineers back on Nov. 21 at Brooks Stadium. Nick Masuda/Staff

 By Nick Masuda nmasuda@postandcourier.com

CONWAY -- Follow along as No. 8 BYU goes toe-to-toe with No. 14 Coastal Carolina on ESPNU with ESPN College GameDay in Conway.

12:00 p.m.

2020 Masters champion and CCU grad Dustin Johnson was the only one to pick the Chants at the end of ESPN College GameDay.

Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso all picked BYU, with Corso, who is 11-0 with headgear picks on the season, putting on the head of Cosmo the Cougar at the end of the show.

11:00 a.m.

We're well into College GameDay, with everyone waiting to see guest picker Dustin Johnson, a CCU grad and 2020 Masters champion, and headgear-picking master Lee Corso make their selections.

However, will Corso don the head of Chauncey the Chanticleer at the end of the show, or will it be Cosmo the Cougar's?

Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff.


Here are some stories to get you up to date on the Chants while you wait for the 5:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPNU:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News