Live college football tracker: No. 20 Coastal Carolina at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, TX. -- Follow along as the No. 20 Chants battle Texas State on the road on ESPN+ to try to clinch the Sun Belt East Division.

5:57 p.m.

The Chants are Sun Belt East Division champs! The Chants defeat Texas State, 49-14, behind a career-high three TDs from CJ Marable and a season-high 157 rushing yards. CCU will host Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Championship Game on Dec. 19.

5:43 p.m.

The Chants allow a second half TD for the first time since Oct. 14 against Louisiana-Lafayette after a 5-yard TD run from Bobcats RB Jahmyl Jeter. Chants still up big, 49-14, with 6:08 to go.

5:36 p.m.

Not the way they drew it up, but they'll take it! JR QB Fred Payton fumbled the snap, but JR RB Baden Pinson picked the ball up off the turf and ran it in for a 9-yard score. Chants up 49-7 with nine minutes left in the game.

5:24 p.m.

At the end of the third, the Chants are up big, 42-7. CJ Marable has a career-high three rushing TDs in the contest.

5:03 p.m.

Thrice is nice! Marable finds paydirt for the third time, this time from 23 yards out to put the Chants up 42-7 with 10:01 to go in the third. The TD capped off a 9-play, 75-yard drive that ate up 4:59 off the clock.

4:32 p.m.

At halftime, Grayson McCall leads the Chants with 123 yards on 9-for-14 passing and two touchdowns. CJ Marable has 123 yards on the ground on 12 carries and a score, and JR TE Isaiah Likely leads in receiving with three receptions for 47 yards. Heiligh is also having a great day with three catches for 35 yards and two TDs.

For the Bobcats, Brady McBride leads in passing with 108 yards on 14-for-17 passing and a score. Calvin Hill leads the Bobcats in rushing with 20 yards on three carries, and Javen Banks leads in receiving with five receptions for 38 yards and a TD.

4:29 p.m.

Too easy. CCU takes advantage of a roughing the passer call on Texas State, and the very next play, McCall finds a wide open Heiligh for a 7-yard TD, Heiligh's second score of the day. Chants take a commanding 35-7 lead with 25 seconds to go before the half.

4:21 p.m.

Coastal Carolina forces another three-and-out and will take over at its own 23-yard-line with 3 minutes to go before the half.

4:09 p.m.

The Chants are rolling now. McCall find JR WR Jaivon Heiligh for a 14-yard TD to cap off a 7-play, 78-yard drive. Chants up big, 28-7, with 4:19 to go before the half.

4:04 p.m.

CCU's Jeffrey Gunter forces a Bobcats punt after stopping Brock Sturges for a loss of 1 on 3rd down. Chants take over at their own 22-yard-line.

3:56 p.m.

The CCU RBs are attacking from all cylinders. CCU SO RB Reese White runs in a score from 10 yards out to put the Chants up 21-7 with 9:54 to go before the half. The TD capped off an 8-play, 55-yard march.

3:48 p.m.

Chants SR LB Silas Kelly and SR DE Tarron Jackson sack McBride on 3rd down to force a Bobcats punt. Chants take over at their own 45-yard-line early in the second quarter.

3:43 p.m.

Coastal Carolina leads Texas State 14-7 at the end of the first.

3:40 p.m.

Coastal Carolina forced to punt after a throw from RS FR QB Grayson McCall to RB Kameron Brown falls incomplete on 3rd and 16. Chants down the punt at the 3-yard-line, 1:32 to go in the first.

3:32 p.m.

The Bobcats are on the board. QB Brady McBride finds Javen Banks for a 14-yard TD strike, capping off a 7-play, 77-yard drive that only took 2:30 off the clock. Chants still up, 14-7, 4:33 to go in the first.

3:23 p.m.

When the beast is hungry, you feed him. Marable walks in for his second TD of the day from 9 yards out. This capped off a 5-play, 45-yard drive that took only 2:31 off the clock. 14-0 CCU with 7:08 to go in the first. Marable with 100 yards rushing already.

3:19 p.m.

The Chants defense keeps eating. Texas State's Jeremiah Haydel coughs up the pigskin and CCU RS JR S Alex Spillum recovers.

3:14 p.m.

The Chants strike first! SR RB CJ Marable runs it in from 14 yards out to cap off a 7-play, 81-yard opening drive that only took 2:43 off the clock. 7-0 CCU with 10:46 to go in the first.