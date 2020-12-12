Live college football tracker: No. 13 Coastal Carolina at Troy

TROY, Ala. -- Follow along as No. 13 Coastal Carolina takes on Troy on the road.
3:45 p.m.
At the end of the first quarter, CCU is up on Troy, 14-3. However, Troy is driving with the ball at their own 40-yard-line.
3:42 p.m.
Troy stops CCU RB Reese White on 3rd down and 2 to force a punt. The Trojans take over on their own 13-yard-line with 1:17 left in the first. Bad news for CCU on that drive as junior offensive lineman Antwine Loper had to leave the field with an injury.
3:33 p.m.
Coastal Carolina holds Troy to a 42-yard FG from PK Evan Legassey. Trojans now on the board, but the Chants still lead, 14-3, with 4:02 to go in the first.
3:22 p.m.
Mr. Reliable. Freshman quarterback Grayson McCall finds a wide open CJ Marable for a 20-yard TD catch, capping off a 9-play, 90-yard drive that took only 4:18 off the clock. 14-0 Chants with 8:27 to go in the first.
3:12 p.m.
It's picked off! CCU junior safety Brayden Matts intercepts Troy QB Gunnar Watson to stop the Trojan drive in its tracks. CCU with the ball at its 10-yard-line, 12:48 to go in the first. Chants up 7-0.
3:08 p.m.
That didn't take long! CCU senior running back CJ Marable breaks away for a 59-yard TD run. 7-0 CCU early first quarter.