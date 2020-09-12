You are the owner of this article.
top story

Live college football tracker: Coastal Carolina vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Are you ready for some football?!

After months of no collegiate athletics across the nation, college football returns in earnest on Saturday, including Coastal Carolina traveling to Kansas for a showdown with the Jayhawks at 10 p.m. Saturday night on FS1.

Stay tuned right here all game long for updates and insight from CCU beat writer Danny Kelly, as well as links to a plethora of feature stories we've written on a team that is looking to surprise the Sun Belt Conference in 2020.

Here are the latest updates:

• • •

8:45 p.m.

Tonight will mark the return of standout senior Silas Kelly, who went down with a knee injury in 2019 against Kansas and used the offseason to regain strength, even if being away from his teammates was tough.

Our Danny Kelly caught up with Kelly at the outset of training camp:

• • •

8:15 p.m.

Nearing 100 minutes until kick-off. While this game was supposed to take place at Brooks Stadium, COVID-19 had other plans, with the Big 12 reconfiguring its conference schedule and allowing only one non-conference game.

So, how much does it cost to make a dramatic change like that? And how much does the host school pay the visiting one to make the trip?

Check out this explainer from Danny Kelly:

Coastal Carolina's flipped games with Kansas to have big financial impact
• • •

8 p.m.

Danny Kelly joined the Wavin the Wheat podcast to preview tonight's matchup between the Chants and Jayhawks, with CCU currently holding bragging rights after a 12-7 win in 2019.

Check out the podcast here.

• • •

Kendricks Gladney 3
Coastal Carolina graduate transfer linebacker Kendricks Gladney Jr. (4) transferred from Middle Tennessee State University this offseason after playing two seasons for the Blue Raiders. Danny Kelly/Staff

7:30 p.m.

Kendricks Gladney will make his Coastal Carolina debut tonight, bringing big-game and national-spotlight experience to the table for the Chants.

Check out what he expects from this season.

• • •

Myles Prosser 2
Coastal Carolina redshirt junior punter Myles Prosser (37) chats with redshirt freshman punter Kieran Colahan (35) during the team's fall camp on Aug. 27. Despite being named to the Ray Guy Award watch list, Prosser is still competing with Colahan and redshirt senior punter Charles Ouverson for the starting punter position. Danny Kelly/Staff

7 p.m.

Punters rarely get attention, but CCU redshirt junior punter Myles Prosser made the Ray Guy Award watch list for the second year in a row.

See what drives Prosser with our feature here.

