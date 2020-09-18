Live College Football Tracker: Campbell at Coastal Carolina

Follow along as the Chants battle the Campbell Camels on ESPN!
8:31 p.m.
The Chants take it to the house again, this time with a 21-yard TD pass from freshman QB Grayson McCall to junior WR Jaivon Heiligh to make it 21-3 Coastal after Biscardi's PAT was true. The Chants moved the ball 86 yards down the field in 11 plays on the drive.
8:21 p.m.
Campbell placekicker Robert Brown caps off a 9-play, 45 yard drive with a field goal to cut the lead to 14-3 with 11:18 to go before the half.
8:16 p.m.
CCU redshirt sophomore cornerback Jordan Morris is ejected for targeting early in the second quarter.
8:10 p.m.
The end of the first quarter sees the Chants up 14-0 on the Camels.
8:07 p.m.
There's teal in the end zone once again! RB Shermari Jones caps off a nine-play, 62 yard drive with a three-yard TD run, his first as a Chant. CCU up big 14-0 with 34 seconds to go in the first.
7:49 p.m.
Paydirt! Senior running back CJ Marable punches it up the gut for the Chants from two yards out to make it 6-0, and PK Massimo Biscardi tacks on the PAT to make it 7-0. This capped off a 5-play, 56 yard drive. 8:08 remains in the first period.
7:43 p.m.
It's picked off! The Campbell drive stops cold with CCU's Alex Spillum intercepting Campbell QB Hajj-Malik Williams and returning it 39 yards to the Chants 44-yard-line. This ended a 10-play, 40-yard drive for the Fighting Camels.
7:31 p.m.
Kickoff! The Chants kick it off to the Camels, who will start at their own 25.