Live College Football Tracker: Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina takes on Arkansas State in the Sun Belt opener for both teams. Follow along live here!

12:27 p.m.

The Red Wolves find paydirt with Logan Bonner hitting Dahu Green for a 33-yard TD. The play was set up when Bonner hit Brandon Bowling for a 35-yard completion to set Arkansas State up at the CCU 33-yard-line. Javan Hawes' PAT makes it 7-0 Red Wolves with 5:38 remaining in the first. This is the first time the Chants have trailed all season.

12:16 p.m.

Interception! CCU junior cornerback D'Jordan Strong picks off Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher to set the Chants up at the CCU 36-yard-line with 9:49 to go in the first.

12:01 p.m.

We are underway here at Brooks Stadium!