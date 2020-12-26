Liberty knocks off No. 12 CCU, 37-34, on blocked field goal in overtime in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO — All good things must come to an end.

Liberty (10-1) knocked off No. 12 Coastal Carolina (11-1, 8-0 Sun Belt), 37-34, thanks to a blocked field goal from defensive tackle Elijah James in overtime in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl on Saturday at Camping World Stadium.

It was the Chants' first loss of the season.

Liberty scored first in overtime after placekicker Alex Barbir hit a 44-yard field goal to put the Flames up 37-34.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis led the Flames with four rushing touchdowns, including 137 yards on 21 carries. He also threw for 216 yards on 17-for-26 passing and two picks.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall led the way for the Chants with 318 yards on 21-for-28 passing with three touchdowns against one interception. He also ran for 96 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

Overtime was set up after Liberty running back Joshua Mack fumbled the ball at the CCU 1-yard-line and it was recovered by CCU safety Alex Spillum with 41 seconds to go.

Coastal Carolina was able to run the regulation clock down to force overtime.

The Flames now lead the all-time series with its old Big South rival, 8-7.