Letters to the editor: Sept. 9, 2020

The City Manager of Myrtle Beach tried to justify adding to debt
The City Manager of Myrtle Beach justified adding $5.5 million to debt, and sadly, city council and the Mayor bought into it and voted to increase debt without contesting the idea. The city manager's attempted reasoning of making others pay later falls short. He does not save for capital expenditures, adds to debt, borrows long term, and is happily retiring soon, leaving our children a legacy of debt.
Current interest payments are $8 million + just for the one fiscal year 2021. Delaying payments and constantly adding to debt makes interest payments go up. The interest payment for next year would more than pay for the needed $5.5 million solid waste transfer station.
This interest payment of $8+ million for FY21 is more than the entire debt of the city of NMB, which owes just over $5,000,000. This added debt brings Myrtle Beach's debt to $203,500,000+.
Myrtle Beach property tax mills are 78.9. North Myrtle Beach mills are 45.
I have spoken at city council meetings promoting the pay as you go mode of operating that North Myrtle Beach uses successfully. Pedersen is unsuccessfully trying to dispute this and the value of minimizing debt. Unbelievable. An example of this folly is the boardwalk. It is not paid for and needs serious renovations.
We need a fiscally conservative Mayor and council. We will have a chance for this by voting in new representatives in November of 2021.
Our debt has accumulated over decades and is draining coffers in a violation of public trust.
A.A. Dunham, MA
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Mayor’s ‘rant’ a sign of larger issue
Brian Henry posted a racist rant in response to the tragic murder of two innocent and wonderful individuals due to an altercation as a result of a minor auto accident. He blamed BLM and Antifa and called them terror organizations. He clearly is ignorant of both groups and apparently gets this info from right wing sites and TV which spew a constant stream of lies. What he did not do is to look at the basic problem that lead to this tragedy. The issue is the fact that in SC too many people own guns. If there weren’t so many guns owned by individuals in SC this incident probably would not have happened. A friend of mine, who lives in a very nice area of the Carolina Forest, was discussing buying an AR 15. When I questioned him he said that he needed because everyone in SC owns a gun.
I moved to SC a year ago from Connecticut and I was surprised by the number of shootings on the TV news. There are multiple reports of shootings and murders every night. The local TV stations have a viewer market of 750,000. In CT the TV stations have a market of 3,000,000 viewers and the number that they report isn’t anywhere close to the local SC TV stations. So, I researched the statistics and they were astounding. I reviewed the 2018 statistics for both states. SC’s population is 42 percent larger than CT. The number of violent crimes is 235 percent greater. The number of murders is 372 percent greater. These are incredible numbers but the leaders and the population have a blind eye to these statistics and only look to blame others, rather than their own negligence.
I know that this is anathema to a large portion of the population in SC but the lack of reasonable gun laws is the cause of this tragic murder.
William Miksitz
Myrtle Beach