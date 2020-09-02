Letters to the Editor: Sept. 2, 2020

Proud of the progress
Here in Pawleys Island, progress continues in Toadstool Village as little and not so little mushrooms continue to spring up on the north Meadow of Moon Rise Acre. The village residents are scurrying about and viewing the new development with a keen eye towards durability, size and location. Critters of all types are buzzing, creeping and crawling in great haste as they size up their next co op. Village officials remind the critters that home invasions are banned and that they must come together in an orderly manner in choosing their mushroom.
Fairness in housing prevails and critters of any species are welcomed, as long they behave and share with Village People. Mushroom co-op availability will be updated as development continues.
We are proud of the success of Toadstool Village.
Jo Mooney
Pawleys Island
‘Hold public officials accountable’
As a resident of Pawleys Island, I am outraged that some of our public officials appear to disregard the laws and procedures they are supposed to follow in zoning matters.
Last Thursday, I attended the Georgetown County Planning Commission meeting to express my opposition to Calvin Gilmore’s request to change the zoning on his 3.3 acres at the corner of Waverly and Kings River from the current one-half acre, single-family residential to allow construction of a 14-unit, three-story, multi-family apartment complex.
Much of the discussion at the meeting led me to believe that some commission members either were unaware of the law to be followed in deciding this issue or chose to ignore it. My understanding of the law is as follows.
First, a property owner has no right to a zoning change. The only right a landowner has is to use his property in accordance with the way it was zoned when he bought it, in this case, one-half acre, single-family residential. A zoning change may be considered only when it furthers public good or is a public necessity, and the burden is on the applicant to prove this. In this case, there is certainly no public need to increase traffic at an already dangerous and congested intersection or increase density in an area that is over-built beyond the capacity of its infrastructure.
Second, public officials are required to follow the law regardless of their personal philosophies. This is not the wild west and property owners are not permitted to do whatever they please even if they have a good idea or know the right people. The authority of public officials is limited to allowing zoning changes only when there is a real and substantial relation to advancing public health, safety, morals or general welfare.
Third, neighboring property owners and the public are permitted to have input into the decision. Zoning cannot be changed to the prejudice of those who purchased neighboring property or otherwise acted in reliance unless the change is substantially related to public good. In this case, hundreds of neighbors and community members sent letters of opposition and dozens showed up at the meeting to express their vehement disapproval. Not a single community member spoke in favor of this request.
Our public officials are obligated to uphold the law and to serve and promote the best interest of the people they represent. There was no evidence presented to show public necessity for this zoning change. There was overwhelming legitimate, credible and persuasive testimony presented against it. It is inconceivable that in the face of a complete absence of evidence to support the legal basis for a zoning change and a mountain of evidence to the contrary, the unelected county planning department enthusiastically recommended rezoning. Just as surprising, three of six commission members voted against a motion to deny rezoning.
I think it’s time the taxpaying citizens of this county hold our public officials accountable to follow the law and represent the people.
Cindy Ranck Person
Pawleys Island
A thank you to those that spoke out
On behalf of Keep It Green, a group of concerned citizens dedicated to protecting and preserving the land, quality of life, recreational space and natural character of the Waccamaw Neck, we’d like to first thank the 70-plus citizens who braved the COVID pandemic to stand up and speak out in opposition to the proposed rezoning of the property at Waverly and Kings River Road at last week’s Planning Commission meeting. Thank you also to the more than 200 people who called and emailed the County Planning Department and Councilmen stating their opposition to the re-zoning. Twelve people spoke during the public comment period Thursday evening. Each County Planning Commission member had a packet containing 199 opposition emails. This is what the public said:
- This project increases density over the property’s current zoning. It violates the direction as stated from the 2015 County Land Use document. Any action to rezone and increase density beyond that current plan is an action against the citizens of the Neck.
- Traffic at this intersection is already congested and dangerous. It feeds 3 schools and 2 large churches. The proposal adds 84 trips per day to an already unsafe intersection.
- The plan does not improve the environment. The 4-5 single family homes this property is zoned for will have far less negative environmental impact than a 14 3-story multi-family townhouse complex. With significant tree cutting required, the plan will increase flooding risk in an area that is already fraught with flooding issues.
- There are serious legal considerations, which require denial of this request. The property owner has no right to rezoning. Furthermore, our public officials are not following the law nor are they serving and promoting the best interest of their constituents, which is what they are elected to do.
Unfortunately, in spite of the visible, vocal and enthusiastic community opposition, Georgetown County’s Planning Department recommended that the Planning Commission approve the proposal. Thankfully, commission members Elizabeth Kraus, Sandra Bundy and Zannie Graham voted for a motion to deny the rezoning request. Three other commission members voted against the denial motion. It was disappointing that two of these three negative votes were cast by Freddie Hill and Johnny Weaver. Both are appointees of Waccamaw Neck Councilmen, Ron Charlton and Steve Goggans respectively.
What could have been their reasoning to deny this proposal? The meeting discussion made it very clear that this rezoning request offered no benefit to the citizens of the lower Neck.
It is expected that a zoning change should only be considered when it is absolutely necessary for the public good. Profit is the only motive for this request. We have no issue with profit. However, it should not come at the expense of public safety and quality of life of existing citizens.
If this proposal proceeds, it will go to County Council where it will be subject to three readings. Let’s hope any council vote will reflect the citizens’ voice expressed that night and in all of the emails, letters and phone calls received by various county officials in opposition to this proposal.
Mary Beth Klein
Pawleys Plantation