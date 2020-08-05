Letters to the Editor: Aug. 5, 2020

Dear Letter to the Editor,
I find it so unbelievable that the Democratic Mayors of cities like, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago and Portland can stand by and let their cities be destroyed and claim it is peaceful protests.
A peaceful protest is when a group of people come together to tell people how they feel regarding an issue or the way an administration is acting. It is not looting and burning down police stations, courthouses, businesses and churches. We have watched this violence occur ever since the George Floyd incident where a white police officer used unlawful force on a potential prisoner leading to his death. However, these violent protests where statues are being tumbled, religious icons are being beheaded or set on fire and the threatening treatment and assault of those who do not agree with their views is far from peaceful. Now I have heard that the black community does not believe the protests are peaceful either. In fact, I have seen where a few black men and women have stated on TV if this is what “Black Lives Matters” are doing, they want nothing to do with it. I believe the Black Lives Matter Group have been taken over by radical leftist people, who are out to destroy our country.
We also have a group of Democratic Senators and Congressional members, who think it is okay to let this happen. They have stated that we need to allow them to act out their frustrations. This is the most ridiculous attitude I have ever heard. Do these Democratic officials want to see our cities destroyed? Because if this keeps happening, that is going to be the result.
It makes you wonder why they are not doing anything to stop it. Could it be they think that by allowing this to happen, they can win an election. If that is the case, I feel sorry for them but must say that we as law abiding citizens must put a stop to it ourselves. We need our police officers to step in and put a stop to it. We must demand that these violent protestors be arrested and charged with a crime of rioting, destruction of property and violent threats and some cases assault.
I believe that everyone agrees that what happened to George Floyd should never should have happened. The officer was charged and will face a judge for his actions. We should allow the justice system a chance to work.
Linda Caswell
Pawleys Island
***
I was shocked, but not surprised, to learn that permits meant to protect our waterways near South Carolina coal plants from toxic pollutants like mercury and arsenic have been expired for 8 to 10 years.
I wasn’t surprised because the coal plants—Cross, Winyah and Wateree—are all located in predominantly Black and low-income communities, where we have to fight constantly for the basic protections other communities take for granted.
I’m raising two children in Georgetown, not far from the Winyah coal-burning plant. We have deep roots and deep affection for our home and our community. It’s shameful, outrageous, and unacceptable that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) doesn’t care as much as we do, even though their stated mission is “to improve the quality of life for all South Carolinians by protecting and promoting the health of the public and the environment.”
Yet for nearly a decade, DHEC has allowed these three coal plants to spew dangerous amounts of toxic pollution that can poison our drinking water, make swimming and fishing unsafe, damage our children's developmental health, and cause cancer.
DHEC has failed us. The old, weak permits at these coal sites endanger our safety every single day. But now that this ongoing harm has been brought to light, it must be stopped immediately. We have a right to clean water and to the same standard of public health that DHEC executives want for their own families and the places they live.
LaToya Anderson
Georgetown, S.C.