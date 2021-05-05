Letter to the Editor: Stop allowing building in Horry County's swamps

Stop allowing building in the swamp
Since 2015, Horry County council members have voted to approve building in the swamp with 500 new homes being constructed in the special flood hazard zone. Since that time, close to 4,000 families in Horry have experienced six flood events leading to over $100 million in damages and the number of NFIP claims has increased to 350%. This vicious cycle of building in the swamp must stop or more families will lose everything to flooding.
Horry County Rising, a local group pushing for better flood protection, is advocating to increase the minimum building elevation to 3 feet over the high water levels. More than 40 years of insurance claims proves that buildings at three feet above past flood levels suffer much less damage. The higher we go, the more we reduce flood risk. These savings can be in the tens of thousands over the life of a mortgage. Less flood damages in the community also equals less human suffering, less business disruption, quicker recovery and higher property values.
We know we will experience another flood, and elected officials have a duty to protect the residents they serve. This council has an opportunity to stop building in the swamp and in mid-May they will vote on an elevation ordinance. We have to ensure homes built in these high risk flood zones are high enough. This is why we are encouraging the voters of Horry to push this council to the three foot elevation standard.
April O’Leary