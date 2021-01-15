Land clearing begins for future development in Myrtle Beach's Pine Lakes

MYRTLE BEACH — The beginning stages of construction in one of the city's oldest neighborhoods started this week, less than four months after the planning commission gave the approval for the nearly 67 acres to be developed.

The property in the Pine Lakes neighborhood recently closed and is in the early stages of development, a spokesperson for Lennar Carolinas confirmed. Myrtle Beach’s Planning Commission approved plans in September that could bring 70 townhomes and 87 single-family houses onto the subdivision within city limits, located off Granddaddy Drive, which can be accessed from Robert Grissom Parkway. The 66.7 acres is between Robert Grissom and the Pine Lakes Country Club.

Though the golf course will not be impacted by the construction, the development has brought criticism from current Pine Lakes residents regarding traffic issues that could come from people moving into the new homes. Residents expressed concerns that new homeowners will use Granddaddy Drive as a primary shortcut, speeding through the historic neighborhood on their way to the beach, which would impact the quality life for current residents.

The development is expected to generate more than 2,700 new car trips daily, according to a traffic study looking at 2019 and 2020 data.

The land was formerly owned by Burroughs & Chapin Company. Founders Group International owns the golf course.

This portion of the subdivision is expected to feature sidewalks, sustainable improvements and a walking trail that could be connected to the east coast greenway. The developers promise to preserve 80 percent of the trees currently on the property.

New construction bringing more homes in recent years isn't totally new in Pine Lakes. In the last several years, the back portion of the neighborhood has been developed with new homes in the Pine Lakes Estates portion of the neighborhood, which is where the former horse stables were located.