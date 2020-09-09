‘Just give us a chance’: Why Conway leaders want to consolidate downtown dumpsters

CONWAY — Changes are coming for dumpsters and trash cans near the marina and waterfront in Conway as a part of a larger downtown beautification process.
Consolidating many of the dumpsters and pelican trash cans in Conway’s most scenic areas has been a topic of controversy as some in the city are concerned about changes to the trash management system and how it’ll affect the overall look of the historic downtown area.
“It’s everywhere you turn,” said Justin Jordan, a City Council member. “With everything we got going on, that seems to be the hot topic.”
City leaders are moving forward with plans to consolidate dumpsters and trash cans in the marina area into a noticeable more aesthetic trash facility on Laurel Street that will include a compactor, recycling center and other waste management services.
A wall will encase this new facility that will be located near the water tower and Peanut Warehouse in Downtown Conway.
This potential location for trash facility is still in the downtown scenic area, and City Manager Adam Emrick promised city staff will make sure the new trash facility makes the city look cleaner overall.
“Instead of having garbage all over the city we are going to hide it behind a pretty facade,” Emrick said. “It’s going to be beautiful.”
Removing the dumpster was a part of a 2017 master plan to make Downtown Conway a more attractive place for tourists and locals to visit. The property that facility will be located on used to have a dilapidated building on it before the City of Conway took it over.
Emrick said the reason plans to create the trash facility are moving forward in 2020 is to coincide with updates to sewage infrastructure. There is a sewer lift station that needs updating to avoid sewage leaking during a flood.
“We’re doing it now because we have to do these other projects,” Emrick said.
The trash facility will replace all of the green pelican trash cans in that area of downtown and will act as the dumpster for many surrounding restaurants.
It will also replace dumpsters in the parking lot near Bonfire and the one in front of the Riverfront Park playground.
“We’ve taken all these garbage facilities people have gone blind to because they’ve been down there so long and we are consolidating them into one that we will make super pretty,” Emrick said.
Emrick asked the public concerned about waste management in the downtown area to have some patience as the city constructs its new facility. He added the kind of facility is similar to what most growing, modern cities are doing to keep trash from obstructing views.
“Just give us a chance, we don’t do ugly things,” Emrick said.