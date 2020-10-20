Judge weighs in on the settlement to end Myrtle Beach, Horry County‘s hospitality lawsuit

CONWAY – The hospitality fee lawsuit between Horry County and Myrtle Beach is likely nearing an end.

And barring any appeals or last-minute objections, Myrtle Beach stands to see $11 million payout from the fee‘s revenue as a result of the lawsuit settlement.

Judge William H. Seals, Jr. ruled on a settlement agreement that would let Myrtle Beach and other municipalities within Horry County keep their share of a 1.5 percent fee on hospitality services collected across the county with no money going to the South Carolina Bar Association.

Since the mid-1990s, Horry County has collected the hospitality fee within municipal borders and used it as a road building fund. In 2018, county council decided to repurpose the revenue to pay for the local construction of Interstate 73 and to increase public safety spending in touristy areas.

Then in 2019, Myrtle Beach, on behalf of a “class of similarly situated plaintiffs,” sued Horry County claiming that the fee was illegally collected within its borders. What resulted was a months long legal debate, hours of mediation, dozens of court filings and even an appearance in front of the state supreme court in attempt to litigate the matter.

But then toward a couple of months ago, both governments announced they were closing in on a deal that would end the lawsuit outside of court. The resulting settlement agreement was approved ”in-principle“ by all local governments within Horry County during August and September of this year.

The agreement allows for Horry County Government to continue collecting the fee, but the revenue would be given to the municipalities.

Horry County’s hospitality fee was grandfathered into current state law capping these kinds of fees. So by allowing Horry County to keep collecting the original fee, the municipalities get more revenue than if they tried to create a similar fee now.

Still, when making the settlement agreement, the two governments couldn’t agree on if any money should be given to the South Carolina Bar Association. When the agreement was being voted on, Horry County insisted no money from the fee be used to pay for legal fees despite Myrtle Beach’s wishes.

Both governments ultimately decided Judge Seals would have the final word on if fee revenue could be given to lawyers. Seals sided with Horry County, citing that the fee’s revenue must be used for tourism-related expenses and that it gives more money to municipalities.

“In this case, the settlement distribution offered by the County allows each of the Participating Municipalities to receive twice the amount allowable under the City of Myrtle Beach’s plan,” Seals wrote in his order.

That means all of the hospitality fee revenue will be divided up among the municipalities with Myrtle Beach taking the vast majority of the money.

Under the approved settlement Myrtle Beach will receive $11,170,800, or 62.06% of the allotted funds, North Myrtle Beach will get $4,615,200 (25.64%), Conway got $919,800 (5.11%), Surfside Beach $997,200 (5.54%), Loris $140,400 (0.78%), Aynor $117,000 (0.65%), and Atlantic Beach $39,600 (0.22%), for a total of $18 million.

Seals said the two governments can begin implementing the agreement and setting up the process the municipalities can get paid. Hypothetically, there could be an appeal of Seals’ order.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said she was glad to be one step closer to this lawsuit being over.

“We look forward to putting this behind us and working more closely with the county,” Bethune said in a text message.

Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said today is a good day. He said Tuesday’s order doesn’t have any effect on the efforts for or against I-73’s construction.

Still, he was happy the fee revenue cannot go to the Bar association.

“It’s a good win. Even though the county doesn’t get all the money, it goes to the city, but it stays in the county. A rising tide lifts all boats,” Gardner said.