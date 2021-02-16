Inside the US Census: Industrial need, advent of tourism shaped Horry County

Editor's note: This story is an installment of an occasional series on the Independent Republic, a moniker shaped by Horry County's intense sense of individuality.

• • •

HORRY COUNTY — The Independent Republic, at one point, saw slow growth, but is now growing faster than ever before.

Over the past 200 years, Horry County has gone from some 2,000 residents to well more than 300,000.

Families like the Hardees, Dawseys, Jordans, Todds and Vereens, all of which are still recognizable in Horry County today, attended various churches across the region to be counted as citizens in the first United States Census in 1800, according to information provided by the Horry County Historical Society. And many of those same families filled out the census in 2020, with results expected to be released in the coming months.

As Horry County citizens and urban planners await the crucial census data that will determine the area’s political prominence and funding levels, a dive into past census data shows how far the Independent Republic has come in its path to being one of the fastest growing regions in the country, especially as area planners expect the population to double in size by 2040.

Throughout the decades, four industries have led to growth in Horry County’s population. First, turpentine drew in early settlers as the need for lamp oil grew, then timber sprung up to supply the growing cities in the United States, a growth of cigarette smoking brought in more labor to help tend the tobacco crop and then after World War II came tourists and retirees to enjoy the ocean.

“The growth had to deal with technological changes that went along with population changes and the need for labor,” said Walter Hill, Horry County museum director.

The first census took place just 13 years after the Constitution founded the government and its federalist representational democracy. John Adams would soon be president, starting the foundations of a nation. And Horry County, not yet dubbed the Independent Republic, was still largely swamps filled with trees that turpentine could be extracted from, and what we now know as the city of Myrtle Beach was just sand and trees.

And tragically, many of Horry County’s residents were not here freely. Africans who were kidnapped and enslaved were brought into Conway from the earliest days of settlement, according to the South Carolina History Museum.

While in the modern day Horry County has become an image of development, a population boom wasn’t anywhere near in sight in the 1800s. In 60 years heading into the Civil War, Horry County’s population grew by 5,365 residents, a 105 percent increase on paper, but still leaving plenty of room in the vast Horry territory.

“Even though we weren’t seeing great big cities growing in Horry County with the timber industry there were great big cities all over the world during industrialization,” Hill said. “With great big factories being built, the houses where people lived needed timber. We produced the timber that built factories and cities all around the world ... Horry County provided.”

Horry County’s population continued to grow as timber and tobacco brought in more workers, but the population stayed well below 100,000 residents. During the 1920s, Horry County reached a population of 32,077, a 300 percent increase to 60 years prior. Through the Great Depression decade between 1930 and 1940, the county still welcomed 12,575 new residents representing a 31 percent increase, according to information provided by Horry County Government.

World War II brought forth an American middle class as well as notoriety to the area as a tourism destination. In the decades following the war, Horry County saw its population boom with the growth of tourism.

“When the world wanted a vacation destination, Horry County provided a vacation destination,” Hill said.

Myrtle Beach was incorporated as a town in 1938, with just more than 1,500 people, according to the U.S. Census. In the mid-1950s, Myrtle Beach, known as a town at the time, passed 5,000 citizens, which made it eligible to be considered a city. By 1990, there were nearly 25,000 residents and in 2010, the city had about 27,000.

The Myrtle Beach Air Force Base was decommissioned in 1993, which impacted the 2000 census data for the city, reporting nearly 22,800 residents.

“Our community was severely impacted by the loss of Air Force personnel and their families,” said Allison Hardin, a city planner. “We lost almost 10 percent of our annual population. It was the first time I saw a census number drop.”

The city did gain nearly 2,000 acres in December 1999 when Grande Dunes was annexed, Hardin said.

“That project brought a lot of new homeowners to the area during the same years that the Market Common was being planned and constructed, and also helped boost the population,” Hardin said.

Horry County had a 419 percent increase in population since 1960 going from 68,247 to start the 60s to an expected 354,800 in 2020. Tourism, the beach and golf gave the area national recognition, which then turned into retirees flocking to the area.

Like during the Great Depression, the growth also didn’t decline during the 2008 financial crisis with Horry County seeing its population climbing every year through the 2010s even as the housing industry crumbled.

Why census data matters to area planners

This growth, as captured by the 2010 census, has accomplished a lot for Horry County, including the 7th Congressional District, more representation to the Statehouse and increased funding from the state and federal government. It has also left city and county planners with a particular challenge of figuring out how to accommodate all the new residents.

By the 2040 census, Horry County is expected to have 584,000 residents, a 476 percent increase from the 1980s when 101,000 people lived here. If those numbers hold, Horry County will have seen a 22,300 percent increase in population since the first census in 1800.

Horry County planners are ready to receive decennial data because it provides more detailed information than the annual American Community Survey, which gives population estimates and shows growth between the decennial census.

Horry County Planner Leigh Kane said the upcoming census data provides a range of information from how many people live in a certain area to ages to if residents are renters or homeowners. After data is released, Kane said the planning department plans to update its comprehensive plan.

The new data will give an understanding of neighborhoods and what services are needed around the county.

“It is extremely important,” Kane said.

As Horry County continues to grow, this will likely leave the area and public officials to be faced with handling the growth and answering questions: When and where will we need more schools? How many more firefighters and fire stations do we need? And police officers?

Only time will tell if the Independent Republic is armed with the answers.