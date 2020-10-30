Inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl still a go, set for Dec. 21 at Brooks Stadium on ESPN

MYRTLE BEACH — After doubt crept into the minds of many due to the challenges of COVID-19, the Myrtle Beach Bowl is officially still happening.

ESPN Events announced Friday that the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl is set for Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN at Brooks Stadium, home of the Coastal Carolina University football team, in Conway.

“After many months of challenges, we are delighted to be bringing this game to the Myrtle Beach area,” said Rachel Quigley, executive director of the event. “While this year may not be traditional, our team has worked tirelessly to establish this game and ensure its success for years to come.”

The bowl will feature teams from NCAA Division I football conferences, Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference, and the teams will be picked based on final regular season records.

“We are excited to have an official date for the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl and we look forward to working with ESPN Events to create the best event and atmosphere possible for the participating teams,” said Karen Riordan, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “This event will showcase the Myrtle Beach area, providing additional positive national coverage for our destination.”

Quigley's No. 1 priority is keeping everyone healthy with the pandemic still a very real concern in the Myrtle Beach area.

"The most important thing to us is keeping the student-athletes, coaches and their families safe," she said.

Quigley said she has been trying to ensure the bowl game would happen ever since the pandemic started back in March.

This not only the first year for the Myrtle Beach Bowl, but also the first time the state will have its own bowl game.

"One of the cool things about this is it's the first bowl game in South Carolina," Quigley said. "It's the beginning of an event for at least the next 6 years that will have an impact on Myrtle Beach and the state of South Carolina."