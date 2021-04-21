In the midst of a playoff push, Carolina Forest head baseball coach resigns

MYRTLE BEACH – Carolina Forest High School baseball head coach Joey Worley, who has been with the Panthers program since the summer of 2016, resigned April 16 due to personal reasons.

Assistant coach Tom Pasco will take over the coaching duties for the rest of the 2021 campaign.

The move comes in the midst of the Panthers making a playoff push.

“We are looking forward to seeing our team compete this week against St. James (April 19-23) to make a push for the playoffs," Carolina Forest athletic director Tripp Satterwhite said in a statement to The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach. "At the conclusion of the season we will evaluate our baseball program and continue moving forward."

In his three full seasons at the helm at Carolina Forest, Worley led the Panthers to the playoffs each year in 2017, 2018 and 2019, with the 2020 season ending prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Worley was unavailable for comment.

The Panthers are currently battling St. James High School for the second seed in the Region VI-5A standings, with the top two seeds from the region making the postseason.

Socastee High School has already locked up the 2021 region title.