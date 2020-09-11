‘I’m concerned’: Horry County leaders seeks legislator help securing COVID reimbursements

CONWAY — When Horry County’s Finance Director Barry Spivey began giving statehouse leaders a financial update, he said the county has a ‘conundrum’ due to COVID-19.

The conundrum is that an economic downturn threatens to shrink revenue streams while expenses increase in an effort to keep the public safe from the virus.

Spivey asked Horry County’s legislative delegation to the statehouse for help.

Horry County needs the money from CARES Act reimbursements for its past and expected COVID expenditures. Getting these funds will help the county navigate it’s financial future while maintaining public services.

From March 1 to June 30, Horry County spent $6.9 million on COVID-19 related expenses and expects to spend $13 million more in the last half of the year, according to Spivey’s presentation to the delegation.

The county wants reimbursements for as much of its coronavirus expenses as possible, but the money might not be available at this time.

Reimbursements are funded through the state of South Carolina using federal dollars. While the reimbursement applications were approved, the state of South Carolina told Horry County all of the money might not be there to cover all the needs.

For the period from March to June, Horry County was approved for $3.5 million in reimbursements, but $3.3 million is still pending.

Spivey said Horry County was among the first to get it’s reimbursement applications in and to get a response from the state. He believes more South Carolina counties will have the same issues as the budget creation process begins for local governments.

“This will only get louder,” State Senator Greg Hembree said in response.

Reimbursements will help, but Horry County still faces COVID-related financial concerns elsewhere.

In the spring, the coronavirus shutdown hindered business and threatened government budgets. Despite a strong start to the summer, business never fully recovered.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The U.S. Government CARES act helped many businesses stay afloat, but there are limited funds for an entire nation in need.

A second federal relief bill is in the works that could further help businesses and government. Spivey asked the statehouse leaders to use their influence to help make sure local government needs are addressed in upcoming bills.

“We need some assistance for the revenue shortfalls. I know the state is not in a position to do that, but we need our representatives and senators to use their influence,” Spivey said.

But even with outside help, any businesses closing and rises in unemployment is bad for the community and government budgets.

For the current budget, approved in June, Horry County used reserve funds to account for the loss of revenue during the early months of the pandemic. Capital improvement projects were stayed, no raises were given and other changes were made in an effort to maintain the 2019 level of public service.

County Council member Johnny Vaught, who attended the legislative meeting, said he is proud that the council managed to serve the public through the pandemic. No employees were laid off either.

“In a lot of cases people have lost public and private services because of COVID. We have not allowed that to happen,” Vaught said.

Spivey added the county has a mandate to be responsible stewards of public money, meaning county leaders can’t just start spending their way out of the problem through tax or fee increases on hurting businesses.

Typically, Horry County’s staff begins the budget creation process in the fall by evaluating the strength of the county’s revenue streams. Revenue from the business license fee, accommodation fees and investment funds could be at risk depending on the economic outlook in the coming months.

“I’m concerned. We’ve had a lot of business here that weathered the summer, but now we are heading into the fall and the offseason,” Spivey said. “I’m more concerned about jobs and the economic base of this community than I am lost revenue ... We are already seeing dark storefronts in our community.”

Spivey, who leads the budget creation process, said the housing market has remained strong, so fees and taxes related to the housing industry and property are holding strong.

“It’s been a bright spot,” he added.