Hurricane Isaias devastates Cherry Grove community

Luke Sharp was walking across Ocean Drive the night of Aug. 3 after checking the waves caused by Hurricane Isaias when he realized he may have miscalculated high tide and the time the hurricane was set to hit the Cherry Grove area.

“We were expecting the storm to come at low tide and it came at high tide, so when the channel behind our house and the roads flooded and they all met, it ended up flooding the apartment underneath our house and all the cars that were parked here were totaled,” said Sharp, whose daughter lived in the downstairs apartment.

The Sharps’ three family cars and a friend's car were all totaled by the water damage caused by the surge. Much of the contents of the apartment, including a washer, dryer and a refrigerator, were destroyed, as well.

“It was so fast, we couldn’t move the cars,” Sharp said. “We weren’t expecting it to hit that big. We’d been through (Hurricane) Matthew and we had more flood here than we did in Matthew. By 10 o’clock in the middle of the road it was chest deep in water.”

North Myrtle Beach, like much of Horry County, sustained 20- to 38-mile-an-hour winds during peak times in Isaias, according to the latest preliminary figures from the National Weather Service, with peak wind gusts reaching 39- to 57-miles-per-hour. The North Myrtle Beach area received more than 3.5 inches of rain.

But it was a combination of the high tide, full moon and the storm surge that made Isaias' punch to the North Strand so quick and so damaging.

Fred Coyne, a North Myrtle Beach councilman who designs, builds and renovates homes by trade, said he has several clients who live in the Cherry Grove area and he checked in with them the morning of Aug. 4.

“The tidal surge is never a kind thing, I can tell you that,” Coyne said. “A lot of people were cleaning up. When I first drove up, I was there for an hour and a half, and when I left, I was pretty impressed with the headway people made. The majority of it was a whole lot of marsh grass and landscape material. Then there were the mobile docks that the flotation part works real well, but the anchor didn’t hold as well.”

Coyne said some areas received the brunt of the storm while others fared fine.

The morning after the storm was bright and sunny in Cherry Grove, a community within North Myrtle Beach, with some evidence that Hurricane Isaias blew through this part of town the night before. Mulch and some branches were scattered on residential side streets and little on Sea Mountain Highway — one of the main thoroughfares through town.

A widely circulated video on social media just 12 hours earlier showed waves of water splashing against the IGA grocery store at the corner of Sea Mountain and Ocean Boulevard. However, on Aug. 4, the store was open and showed very little evidence of external damage.

Much of that day’s work in town was at the beach, about two miles south of the Sea Cabin Pier, where city crews were assisted by Conway city workers to clean up debris from the pier that was damaged from the storm. The middle of the pier was torn apart by the winds and waves of Isaias, leaving wood and nails to float south in the ocean. Crews were out as early as 4 a.m. cleaning the debris and hauling it off the beach.

Between the beach-goers, who were walking the shore and some even playing wiffle ball, were large dump trucks and backhoes. The city issued an advisory Tuesday morning to keep people from entering the ocean, though that didn’t stop Claire Pietrzak of Louisville, Ky., and her family from enjoying the sunny beach day.

“We’ve never been through something like that,” Pietrzak said. “We kept the kids distracted and it seemed like it came and went. Can’t really tell much has happened.”

Coyne said storms can sometimes be that way.

“The tidal surge will come so quickly, you kind of just don’t know it,” he said. “One of my homeowners said she was kind of just watching the tide get higher and higher and by the time they went to move their car, they couldn’t go anywhere. It was just too fast. But, she said, likewise, it wasn’t there very long. It just came right out.

“They were saying that’s just sort of the downside of having the opportunity to live on the water full-time. They have a great perspective on it.”

Sharp also had a positive attitude, and was grateful no one was hurt as a result of the storm.

“I expected it just to fill the road up,” sharp said. “We get high tide that fill the roads up, and we’ve had storms before that kind of just fill the yard up. My house is pretty high so I wasn’t really thinking it was going to get inside.”

“The main lesson is carry everything upstairs when a storm comes in, regardless of what it says. No matter how big the storm is, don’t underestimate it. Prepare.”