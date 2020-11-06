Hundreds line up, without masks, at bars around CCU on Halloween weekend

CONWAY — Donning Halloween costumes, hundreds of people gather at two bars near Coastal Carolina University, not practicing social distancing and many without face masks.

Vehicles on Highway 544 zip by as people flock to The Coop and Crooked Floor Tavern, the sun setting and the cool fall air falling down on the night. Music pumps from both establishments, a smell of urine lingers, and no law enforcement can be seen as the line into Crooked Floor queues all the way to the sidewalk on 544.

Just a fire truck across the busy road, with a handful of firefighters sitting on the front bumper observing.

But the Conway Police Department chief later says the bars were in compliance with safety guidelines Friday and Saturday during Halloween weekend, though the chief of the department said there were complaints at the establishments.

And the university’s interim vice president for student affairs Peter Paquette said the university had received no complaints of students violating CCU’s COVID-19 protocols, though the university would hold any student accountable for violating protocols, regardless of whether a violation happens on or off campus.

Crooked Floor’s owner Greg Sagel said he hired extra security for one of the busiest weekends in the bar’s history, which, he said, brought through about 1,000 people during the weekend and was attributed to both Halloween and CCU’s successful football team.

Paquette sent an email to the student body prior to the weekend, urging them to make “responsible decisions” if they chose to celebrate the holiday.

“As you make plans, keep in mind that large gatherings are still prohibited by the University’s status in Phase I of the Coastal Comeback Plan,” the email reads. “Students are free to openly express themselves in costume, if desired, provided COVID-19 safety guidelines are followed.”

According to the Coastal Comeback Plan, students are expected to social distance on campus. Face coverings are also required on campus inside buildings — unless people are in their own living space, office or dining — and outdoors when social distancing "cannot be maintained," the plan states.

Opening at noon Saturday, people lined up again outside of Crooked Floor, waiting to get inside to watch the Chanticleers play. And again, no masks — the type that protect people around you — were in sight.

The Conway Police Department responded to two separate complaints at businesses: The Coop about 6:30 p.m. Friday and Crooked Floor Tavern about 7 p.m. Saturday.

“Officers were met with compliance by both businesses regarding the complaints,” said Dale Long, CPD chief.

He said nothing in the city's mask ordinance allows enforcement action for not following social distancing.

"Governor’s Order 2020-63 rescinded all other previous orders, and states: 'Section 4A - I hereby urge any and all residents and visitors of the State of South Carolina to practice “social distancing” in accordance with CDC guidance and take precautions to avoid potential exposure to, and to slow the spread of, COVID-19,'" Long said.

"We understand the negative perception of long lines and students gathering outside of any establishment," Long said. "However, it’s not illegal and not enforceable. We continue to urge any resident to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, the wearing of a face covering and washing their hands. Our police department will continue to encourage businesses to follow guidelines and ordinances and will take action on enforceable orders and ordinances."

Segal said the complaints were mostly about the long line out front, which was due to the business attempting to stay below capacity inside. The bar, he said, has masks available to guests, has tables spread out for social distancing purposes, "Xs" were spray painted on the ground outside and people are encouraged to spend time outside. Segal said he does not force people to wear masks inside if they come in without one on because he has no way of knowing if people have an underlying condition that would keep them from wearing a mask.

In the city of Conway, the mask ordinance is not applicable to outdoor spaces.

“Both businesses were in compliance,” he said. “We will continue to respond to any business with complaints and enforce the ordinances that are appropriately found.”

Last month, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster lifted an order regarding restaurant capacity limits. Establishments no longer have occupancy limitations, allowing people to gather inside bars and restaurants.

Last week, CCU reported one positive COVID-19 cases among its students, bringing the total number of cases reported on campus to 327 since June. No employee cases were reported last week.