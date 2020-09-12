How it happened: Coastal Carolina throttles Kansas, 38-23

Coastal Carolina seems to have Kansas' number, as the Chants went on the road and knocked off the Power 5 school for the second consecutive season, this time running out to a 28-0 lead and holding on for a 38-23 victory.

Here's how the action went down:

• • •

1:49 a.m.

It's over from Lawrence, Kan., as Coastal Carolina makes it two in a row against Kansas with a 38-23 win that saw freshman quarterback Grayson McCall account for five touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing) and the Chants' defense force three turnovers, all of which were converted into first-half touchdowns.

• • •

1:46 a.m.

FIELD GOAL!

Kansas decides to stop the clock with 1:13 left in the 4th quarter, allowing CCU's Massimo Biscardi to convert on a 27-yard field goal to extend the Chants' lead to 15.

Score: Coastal Carolina 38, Kansas 23

• • •

1:38 a.m.

Kansas head coach Les Miles was 44-1 in non-conference home games while the coach at Oklahoma State and LSU, and now will likely drop to 1-2 at Kansas.

• • •

1:34 a.m.

The Chants' defense comes through, with Kansas choosing to go for it on 4th down deep in their own territory, but are stopped and hand the ball over to CCU at the 15-yard-line.

• • •

1:32 a.m.

Another three-and-out for the Chants, who choose to throw the ball on 2nd down despite the 12-point advantage. The incomplete pass stopped the clock.

The three plays only took 1 minute and 27 seconds off the clock.

• • •

1:28 a.m.

Well, that was interesting.

After Kansas looked to have pulled off a unique onside kick, the referees called offsides, although replays struggled to show where.

On the ensuing onside kick, the Chants safely recover it.

Score: Coastal Carolina 35, Kansas 23

• • •

1:22 a.m.

Kansas just won't go away, as Kwamie Lassiter II picks up a 5-yard touchdown reception, although the Jayhawks fail to convert on the 2-point attempt again to leave the score, 35-23, with exactly 7 minutes left.

KU has outscored the Chants, 20-7, in the second half.

Score: Coastal Carolina 35, Kansas 23

• • •

1:07 a.m.

TOUCHDOWN!

Freshman Grayson McCall tucks the ball and barely crosses the goal line before fumbling, resulting in a touchdown that extends CCU's lead to 35-17.

McCall has accounted for two rushing touchdown and three passing scores in his surprise start.

McCall has 10 carries for 70 yards in the contest, while also 10-of-16 passing for 136 yards.

Score: Coastal Carolina 35, Kansas 17

• • •

12:52 a.m.

After a three-and-out by the Chants' offense, Kansas cashes in again with just 4 seconds left in the third quarter, with Velton Gardner hitting the right side of the line and bursting through for a 61-yard touchdown. Kansas goes for two and fails, leaving CCU with an 11-point advantage.

Score: Coastal Carolina 28, Kansas 17

• • •

12:40 a.m.

Kansas has scored 11 unanswered points after marching down the field and scoring on a 14-yard reception from Andrew Parchment, converting on a 4th-and-5 in the process.

It's a three-score game with just more than 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

The Jayhawks ate up more than 8 minutes of clock on the 16-play, 89-yard scoring drive.

Kansas has actually outgained CCU in total yards, 224-216.

Score: Coastal Carolina 28, Kansas 11

• • •

12:25 a.m.

That's two consecutive non-turnover offensive drives that CCU was forced to punt, despite the Chants converting on a 4th-and-1 on their side of the field.

Coastal went away from the run on the drive, with Grayson McCall going 1-of-4 passing.

• • •

12:12 a.m.

We are underway in the second half, as the Chants have the ball with a 28-3 lead.

CCU was clutch in the first half, going 5-of-6 on 3rd down conversions.

• • •

11:50 p.m.

The first half was dominated by the Chants, turning three turnovers into 21 points in building a 28-3 lead over host Kansas.

Freshman QB Grayson McCall was 7-of-9 for 85 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for another as part of his 44 yards on the ground.

Senior running back CJ Marable had 12 carries for 56 yards, while wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh had three receptions for 74 yards.

Defensive tackle C.J. Brewer and tight end Isaiah Likely each had a 2-yard touchdown reception.

Derick Bush and Jeffrey Gunter had interceptions, while Enock Makonzo had a fumble recovery.

Halftime: Coastal Carolina 28, Kansas 3

• • •

11:40 p.m.

TOUCHDOWN!

CCU's Jaivon Heiligh breaks away from the secondary and hauls in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Grayson McCall with 55 seconds left in the first half.

Heiligh has 3 catches for 74 yards in the first half.

Score: Coastal Carolina 28, Kansas 0

• • •

11:35 p.m.

INTERCEPTION!

For the third time in the first half, CCU creates a turnover, the latest an interception by junior linebacker Jeffrey Gunter on a ball that he tipped at the line of scrimmage.

Coastal's offense takes over at the KU 36 with just more than 2 minutes remaining.

Score: Coastal Carolina 21, Kansas 0

• • •

11:25 p.m.

Another defensive stop by the Chants, as Kansas misses a 48-yard field goal with 6:35 left in the second quarter to give CCU good field position as the game inches toward halftime.

• • •

11:10 p.m.

TOUCHDOWN!

After a 43-yard pass play to Jaivon Heiligh gets the Chants deep into Kansas territory, Grayson McCall hits tight end Isaiah Likely for a 2-yard score to put CCU up 21-0 on the Jayhawks.

McCall is now 5-of-6 for 53 yards while also picking up 44 yards on five carries.

Score: Coastal Carolina 21, Kansas 0

• • •

11 p.m.

We've hit the end of the first quarter with the Chants up 14-0 on the host Jayhawks.

The first frame has had plenty of defensive action, including an interception and fumble recovery for CCU, while the defensive tackle C.J. Brewer also hauled in a touchdown pass.

Surprise freshman starter Grayson McCall is 2-for-2 for 8 yards passing and has 31 yards rushing, including CCU's first score.

Star running back CJ Marable has 41 yards on seven carries.

Score: Coastal Carolina 14, Kansas 0 (end of 1st quarter)

• • •

10:53 p.m.

TOUCHDOWN!

Freshman Grayson McCall notches his first touchdown pass with a 2-yarder to C.J. Brewer, giving the Chants a 14-0 lead, courtesy of two Jayhawk turnovers.

Brewer shed his normal No. 52 jersey for No. 38, as the defensive tackle joined the offense at the goal line.

Score: Coastal Carolina 14, Kansas 0

• • •

10:45 p.m.

FUMBLE!

For the second consecutive possession, Coastal's defense comes up with a turnover, this time with junior Enock Makonzo picking up a fumble inside Kansas' 30-yard-line.

The Chants' offense is set up in great field position to add to their lead.

Score: Coastal Carolina 7, Kansas 0

• • •

10:40 p.m.

TOUCHDOWN!

Freshman QB Grayson McCall races to the goal line and is smacked into the air by defenders, landing in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown run and a 7-0 Chants lead with 6:22 remaining in the first quarter.

McCall had 31 yards rushing on CCU's opening offensive drive of the season, while CJ Marable added 19 yards on the ground.

Score: Coastal Carolina 7, Kansas 0

• • •

10:30 p.m.

The Chants defense comes up with a big play on Kansas' opening drive of the game, with junior cornerback Derick Bush hauling in a tipped ball near the KU 30 yard line to halt a promising drive.

Bush had one career interception before Saturday, coming against Arkansas State in 2019.

Bush beat out Jordan Morris for the starting job in 2020.

• • •

10:20 p.m.

Due to a baseball game that didn't seem to want to end, the game was temporarily moved to FS2 for pregame.

Now back on FS1, freshman QB Grayson McCall will get the start for the Chants, a surprise to fans that thought either Bryce Carpenter or Fred Payton would get the nod.

At 10:20 p.m., we're finally ready for kickoff!

• • •

9:30 p.m.

With the offseason affected by coronavirus, it also saw players get involved with the Black Lives Matter movement, including CCU's D'Jordan Strong, who indicated the team would make a statement at some point, albeit work in the community or on the field.

Check out Strong's view of why it's important the Chants recognize what's happening off the field:

9 p.m.

Tonight, make sure to keep your eyes peeled on the Chants' defense, as Tarron Jackson is one of the most unheralded lineman in the country, although he is getting some attention after being named to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list in late July.

“I have to have the same mindset and never get complacent,” he said. “Whether it’s run or pass, if the coach says I need to work on that, I’ll work on that and get better each day.”

• • •

8:45 p.m.

Tonight will mark the return of standout senior Silas Kelly, who went down with a knee injury in 2019 against Kansas and used the offseason to regain strength, even if being away from his teammates was tough.

• • •

8:15 p.m.

Nearing 100 minutes until kick-off. While this game was supposed to take place at Brooks Stadium, COVID-19 had other plans, with the Big 12 reconfiguring its conference schedule and allowing only one non-conference game.

So, how much does it cost to make a dramatic change like that? And how much does the host school pay the visiting one to make the trip?

• • •

8 p.m.

Danny Kelly joined the Wavin the Wheat podcast to preview tonight's matchup between the Chants and Jayhawks, with CCU currently holding bragging rights after a 12-7 win in 2019.

• • •

7:30 p.m.

Kendricks Gladney will make his Coastal Carolina debut tonight, bringing big-game and national-spotlight experience to the table for the Chants.

• • •

7 p.m.

Punters rarely get attention, but CCU redshirt junior punter Myles Prosser made the Ray Guy Award watch list for the second year in a row.

