Horry schools to receive $125M in federal funding; plans to hire about 100 teachers

CONWAY — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted virtually everything, including education, which is why the American Rescue Plan, a federal program, was implemented.

And, Horry County Schools will be helped in a big way — $125 million big.

HCS is planning to use part of its $125 million to hire about 100 teachers throughout its schools, but there is a catch: The money only lasts until September 2024.

"We all know that the teacher is going to make the biggest impact in student learning," said Candace Lane, the executive director for HCS middle schools.

Spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said it is still early in the process and could not comment on whether the new positions would be permanent after 2024.

Bourcier added HCS would be reviewing plans every six months and approving the school's budget annually.

"We're filling permanent positions with temporary money, is that right?" board member David Cox asked Superintendent Rick Maxey.

Maxey explained if everybody remained in these positions in three years, the permanent positions might run into a problem, but HCS turns over close to 250 staff members every year.

How HCS plans to spend this funding will be part of a complete spending plan due to the South Carolina Department of Education by Aug. 24, Bourcier said. Those who want to have their voice heard on the plan will have one more opportunity sometime this summer before it is finalized.

The school district must use 20 percent of the funding to address academic loss, and they plan to spend roughly $26 million to fund 98 new positions and add academic materials.

This is how the $26 million breaks down:

Elementary Schools, $11,037,660

In each of HCS' 27 elementary schools and K-12 HCS Virtual, the school district would like to add one reading or math teacher, known as the reading/math learning loss interventionist, to help students with learning gaps in those subject areas.

The total cost of those 28 teachers would be $2,397,276 per year for three years.

In addition, HCS proposes adding materials to help benefit literacy rates and math and instructional materials for students with disabilities in kindergarten and first grade for a cost of $1,606,944 per year for three years.

Middle Schools, $8,395,530

A similar plan would be implemented at HCS' 14 middle schools and K-12 HCS Virtual, but instead of one teacher for either math or reading, middle schools would get two teachers for each subject.

This proposed plan would add 30 teachers to HCS middle schools for a total cost of $2,568,510 per year for three years.

Instructional materials would cost $230,000 per year for three years.

High Schools, $7,282,795

In each of HCS's nine high schools and two career centers, the school district would like to add one reading or math teacher, known as the reading/math learning loss interventionist, to help students with learning gaps in those subject areas.

This proposed plan would add 11 teachers to HCS high schools and career centers for a total cost of $941,787 per year for three years.

For students who want to enter the workforce after graduation, the school district wants to add 11 paraprofessionals for a total cost of $396,308 per year for three years.

The district would also like to add nine teachers to the HCS high schools to help support students who graduate on time for a total cost of $770,553 per year for three years.

A middle and high school STEM coach supports related instruction for $85,617 per year for three years.

And a curriculum for the nine high schools to be used in special education classrooms for students for a cost of $500,000 the first year and $100,000 the next two years.

From elementary to middle and high school, all three areas of student success have been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to three separate presentations from school officials during the June 7 school board meeting.

Board member Neil James asked all three presenters whether the schools could handle more positions, if needed. They all said they could.

But other board members like Helen Smith wondered where the school district would find all these teachers. Horry County won't be the only school district looking to hire teachers as right across the way, Georgetown County School District has its funding to divvy out.

"That is a lot of new teachers that we are going to have, and the students need them," Smith said. "But where are we going to get them from?"

Mary Anderson, HCS chief officer for human resources, addressed those concerns. Anderson said getting elementary and middle school teachers shouldn't be too difficult as the English literacy teachers can teach up to the high school level.

But, math and STEM teachers might not be as easy as they can be more challenging to find.

Anderson added since May 1, they have had about 20 applicants for the math and STEM-related positions, while literacy positions have had over 300.

"You can see in the area of literacy we'll be able to fill those easier than the areas of math and the STEM coach," Anderson said.

This plan is a first draft and HCS plans to take consideration from the school board and the community before it is finalized.