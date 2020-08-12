Horry-Georgetown Technical College considers flight-training program

An aviation training program could be coming to Horry-Georgetown Technical College, which would make the college the first two-year school in South Carolina to offer the program.

If approved by HGTC’s Area Commission Board, the program could take off in the next two years.

The program was presented to the board Tuesday morning in response to local business and industry requests, said HGTC spokesperson Nicole Hyman.

A decision about bringing the program to the college was tabled after board members requested more information. A vote will take place at a later date, and further approval could take two or more years.

Commission board member Robert Hucks expressed concern about bringing a flight program to the college as many airlines are seeing a decline in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hucks asked the aviation advisory board to bring more research to the next board meeting about enrollment anticipation, net profit or loss and potential job placements for those graduating from the program.

Depending on the type of partnership HGTC could decide on — a third-party partnership or complete ownership — the flight training program would cost HGTC between $125,000 and $500,000, according to information presented to the area commission board. The program cost for students would be a minimum of $55,000 and financial aid would be available.

James Stephens, with the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission and a member of the HGTC aviation advisory board, said the goal is to expand flight certifications in the state.

“You don’t need a four-year degree to be a commercial pilot,” he said.

The curriculum would include a certificate after two semesters, including a minimum of 35 hours, which is required for a private pilot's license, and an associate degree after two years, including a minimum of the 190 hours required for a commercial pilot's license.

There are private flight schools in Charleston and in the Columbia and Greenville areas, as well as the Academy of Aviation in Myrtle Beach.