Horry County's mask mandate stands despite outspoken councilmembers' objections

Horry County’s mask mandate will stay in-place despite a second attempt to lift the coronavirus pandemic requirement.

Horry County Council members voted 7-5 against a resolution that would have ended an emergency ordinance requiring masks be worn in retail stores and by employees for the next 60 days. Council members Johnny Gardner, Johnny Vaught, Al Allen, Paul Prince and Danny Hardee voted unsuccessfully to end the mandate.

The arguments for and against the mask ordinance were similar to those being made across the country. Those in support of the mask ordinance cited the dramatic decrease in daily confirmed coronavirus cases and the expert opinions of public health officials.

Since the mask mandates were implemented across Horry County in July, new coronavirus cases have been significantly down, according to information publicly available on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website.

“We are here to protect everyone in Horry County. I hate wearing the mask, but I wear them every day,” Council Member Bill Howard. “But I know it is making a difference. It might be saving one life because I am wearing a mask.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Conway Medical Center’s CEO Bret Barr sent an email that was forwarded to all county council members asking the mask ordinance be renewed, according to records obtained by the Post and Courier.

Barr pointed to a July letter from all area hospitals' CEOs asking that mask ordinances remain in place.

“We feel it is vitally important to continue a masking mandate,” Barr wrote in a Tuesday email. Barr couldn’t be reached for further comment.

The council members against the mask mandate said requiring masks is ineffective for keeping folks safe and mandates are outside the power of the county government.

“It’s not whether a mask works, it's if people have the right to make the decision for themselves,” Vaught said, adding that he does not believe masks worked. He would like to see a recommendation for masks instead of a mandate.

Vaught added that he doesn’t get the flu shot and doesn’t believe seat belt laws should be needed. Ultimately, he thinks the government shouldn’t be in the business of telling citizens how to live their lives.

Allen said if masks were actually critical, Gov. Henry McMaster would have mandated them. McMaster encouraged everyone to wear a mask throughout the summer, but believes a statewide mandate wouldn’t be enforceable.

“We have a social disconnect and it is destroying us,” Allen said, citing claims of increased drug abuse and violence as a result of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes increased drug use as a potential risk for those social distancing due to the coronavirus. The CDC recommends on its website that anyone suffering from addiction seek help from a medical professional.

South Carolina Epidemiologist Linda Bell, who often stood alongside McMaster when emergency orders were issued, asked local governments to keep mask ordinances in an August letter.

“This new data shows us what we already knew, wearing face masks works,” said Bell. “We’re strongly supportive of these local leaders’ initiatives that are centered on protecting the health and wellbeing of their communities.”

Member Dennis DiSabato said accusations of tyranny or that the mask mandate is unconstitutional are false. He cited that the United States Constitution instructs the government to provide for the general welfare of its citizens and that the Founding Fathers also had to take emergency measures when dealing with smallpox and yellow fever pandemics.

“We are simply asking people when the leave to go shopping or go to eat they wear a mask,” DiSabato said. “I’m a little fed up by the idea that we are unconstitutional doing something that makes common sense.”

Horry County Council actually renewed the mask ordinance two weeks ago during its first September meeting. The reason the mask ordinance came back up again this month was due to a procedural disagreement that resulted in the merits of the ordinance not being debated at the last meeting.

During that meeting, the mask ordinance was on the consent agenda, a list of resolutions and ordinances voted on all at once without debate to save time. Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner sets the agenda for every meeting.

When Allen requested the ordinance be removed for the previous’ meetings consent agenda so it could be debated, not enough council members approved. Allen compared not having debate on the mask ordinance to “tyranny.”

Gardner announced that council would debate the matter in a Facebook post earlier this month, adding that an unspoken rule allows council members to be able to remove an item from the consent agenda without the rest of council getting involved.

But once the debate was had on Tuesday, it ultimately didn’t sway any sides. Both votes failed by the same margins.

The mask mandate remains in effect in all parts of unincorporated Horry County.