Horry County weighs COVID financial impacts, tax increases to accommodate growth

HORRY COUNTY — The calendar year recently changed, but Horry County’s fiscal year is still ongoing as the financial impact of COVID-19 becomes more clear.

What started as a bleak outlook when the fiscal year began in July, ended with some positive notes due to financial work done by Assistant Administrator Barry Spivey, according to County Administrator Steve Gosnell.

To date, Horry County has not had to lay off staff or greatly reduce services despite an estimated $22.3 million impact to the budget from lost revenues, mostly tourism-related fees. Spivey briefed the council Friday on estimates of how the budget year will finish.

Preparing for the future

While the financial situation is better than expected, there are still challenges facing council.

The financial forecasts presented on Jan. 15 will be instrumental to county staff and council members as they craft the budget for the next financial year. A majority of the funds are stable despite the pandemic and past decisions on tax increases, but the parks fund, stormwater fund and waste management fund are hurting or falling behind what is needed.

Neither of these issues are new. Throughout the last several council budget retreats, county leaders have tried to solve these issues without a tax increase. But the time to solve the issue has arrived, particularly the waste management fund.

“It’s not a matter of if or when, but it’s now and it’s how much,” Spivey said. “At this point, it’ll take a minimum of 2 mills to stabilize the fund and that doesn’t account for growth.”

A 2-mill increase in property taxes will bring in $2.5 million in extra revenue based on county estimates. More information about the individual costs for homeowners will be available as the new budget is crafted, but generally a mil increase is about $16 in this fund, Spivey said.

A key reason this fund is down is due to unprecedented growth in the area, driving up costs on trash collection services beyond what the county staff had forecasted.

Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell said the fund is being managed as well as it possibly can, but the growth is creating a crisis point.

“We’ve been kicking this can since I’ve been on council,” said Councilman Dennis DiSabato.

A tax increase is likely need in order to address the challenges, although DiSabato did inquire about whether closing recycling centers across the county would help decrease costs. Gosnell said it likely wouldn’t if the same level of service was required.

The parks fund has been of particular interest to budgeters.

While the last year has left the fund in a better spot than the worst case scenario, Spivey said a tax increase needs to be considered to maintain existing services or expand. Particularly, council members in western Horry County want to build a recreation center for their constituents.

In interviews before the retreat, council members hope to explore other options like impact fees to help accomplish some park and recreation goals.

The third fund that could see an increase is in the stormwater department. Council is now considering to increasing the fee by $25 to a total of $69 overall. This will greatly expand the stormwater departments ability to address growing flooding concerns as well as maintain the existing flooding infrastructure.

Spivey informed council that even with this stormwater increase, Horry County will still charge less than many of its peer governments.

Council could approve these fee and tax changes for the upcoming budget, but that process will take months. Nothing was formally approved on Jan. 15. The final budget will likely be approved before July of this year.

Staff was taxed with exploring other options to help fund programs like a possible local sales tax or other financial strategies.

State of the county

Friday's budget retreat was mostly informational to update the council on the financial standing of the county, get feedback for the creation of a new budget and to see if any changes need to be made to the current budget.

“We’ve tried to take a conservative position,” Spivey said when explaining the financial forecast’s positive and negative impacts.

Downturns in hospitality and accommodation fees, as well as the casino boat fee, was expected due to an ongoing lawsuit and overall rough season for the tourism industry. The downturn was not as bad as county staff anticipated, because of more revenue produced than originally budgeted.

A significant shortfall came from the loss of interest revenue from investments, as the fund was down further than anticipated, with an estimated $4 million loss across the board due to COVID-19, according to budgetary information presented to Council.

While Horry County wasn’t immune to the financial hardships felt across the country, some major revenue streams like the business license fee and property taxes saw a considerable increase in revenue. Without any approved tax increases last year, this growth is due to gains in the market.

The general fund, the main fund that pays for a majority of county services largely through property taxes, saw a positive $20 million difference between what was budgeted during the early days of the pandemic versus what was actually brought in as of today.

Business license fee revenue was up 23 percent despite an estimated 17 percent decrease when the pandemic began. This brought in more than $2 million in revenue to date.

This, alongside programming changes due to COVID-19, have resulted in the stormwater fund, parks and recreation fund and general fund overall being above budget. These funds cover everything from recreation centers to a majority of the public safety and infrastructure costs in the area.