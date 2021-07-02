Horry County to get domestic violence shelter after $1.5M funding request approved

HORRY COUNTY — Historically, South Carolina has been considered one of the worst states nationwide for domestic violence. Still, a new shelter in Horry County could provide a safe space for those seeking help.

A $1.5 million earmark to build a new Family Justice Center in Horry County initially vetoed by Gov. Henry McMaster was overridden by South Carolina State Legislature June 29.

The Family Justice Center currently has a location in Georgetown County, but it is the only shelter in the area for survivors of domestic violence. Executive Director Kim Parsons said the center does have a satellite office in Myrtle Beach, but it does not function as a shelter.

State Rep. Heather Crawford and Sen. Luke Rankin requested the earmark, with Crawford adding the center should hopefully be receiving its backing soon.

The last time Horry County had a domestic violence shelter was 2015, but the Life Line or Citizens Against Spousal Abuse closed down due to a change in direction.

The loss of Horry's only shelter put additional strain on the Family Justice Center in Georgetown, as Parsons said most of its cases are from Horry County.

When asked why Rankin fought for this particular issue, he explained how South Carolina and especially Horry County do not fare well when it comes to domestic violence.

"I want to credit folks working in the trenches," Rankin said. "Both in the front line, but all those that have gotten involved in campaigns, that have called attention to this and, gotten their voices heard by us in Colombia."

More Information Need Help? Family Justice Center 24/7 Hotline Phone Number: 844-208-0161

844-208-0161 Georgetown Phone Number: 843-546-3926

843-546-3926 Myrtle Beach Phone Number: 843-445-2583 National Domestic Violence Hotline Phone Number: 1-800-799-7233, TTY 1-800-787-3224

1-800-799-7233, TTY 1-800-787-3224 Text: "START" to 88788 National Sexual Assault Hotline Phone Number: 1-800-656-4673

Other areas comparable to Horry County's population, like Charleston County or Greenville County, have at least a few shelters though those areas still deal with funding and capacity issues.

"The fact that there is no shelter in our area for victims of domestic violence to get away from unsafe situations was just mind-boggling to me," Crawford said.

Parsons said the new shelter would be similar to the one they have in Georgetown, but they hope for the space to be larger.

Aside from shelter and a safe space for survivors, some of the services the center provides include counseling services and case management. If clients need an order of protection, the center's court advocates can also help with that.

With a majority of clients coming from Horry County, Parsons said they can run into issues with survivors not having a way to get to Georgetown or it just not being feasible to stay in Georgetown when the client's whole life and possibly their children's lives are in Horry County.

"Those are some of the barriers that we run into," Parsons said. "When we have a shelter here in Horry County, obviously we won't be up against those particular barriers, and we'll have that safe house here."

Ten years ago, South Carolina was the worst state nationally in the rate of women killed by men. While the state has made its way down the list, the Violence Policy Center ranked South Carolina as number 11 in 2018; the state still faces issues regarding domestic violence.

While the county is waiting on a shelter in Horry County, Parsons wants to emphasize the satellite office in Myrtle Beach.

"The biggest thing is just letting people know that we are here already," Parsons said.

"We have an office here in Horry County. We're able to help victims of domestic violence here in Horry County, and we have alternative placements if they don't want to go to (the Georgetown shelter) that we can try to get them into to get them safe."