Horry County to consider tighter restrictions on future development in flood zones

HORRY COUNTY — A proposed flood ordinance is making its way through Horry County government's committees that could place tighter restrictions on developments within a Special Flood Hazard Area.

Special Flood Hazard Areas are what is known as 100-year flood zones, meaning the zone has a 26 percent chance of being flooded at least once in a 30-year span, according to the United States Geological Service.

With 500 homes having been built in Special Flood Hazard Area since 2015, and more on the way, this new ordinance could bring safer measures to areas that experience constant flooding.

What does the county want to change?

The county's current standards for developments in a flood zone include: 1 foot freeboards, critical facilities such as hospitals do not have restrictions if they can be built in a flood zone, and the current substantial damage/improvement policy requires that once a home that is not up to code on flood regulations undergoes damage that is greater than 50 percent since 2016, they have to bring their home up to those standards.

Under the potential ordinance any new critical facilities would not be allowed to be built in a 100- or 500-year flood zone under the proposed ordinance. This would include hospitals, fire stations, police stations, schools and any other similar facility.

Along with that Horry County is considering a 2-foot freeboard regulation.

A freeboard is a term used by FEMA to explain the amount of space between a home's lowest floor and the ground. For homes located in a Special Flood Hazard Area, the FEMA requirement is 1 foot. Areas such as Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach have a 3-foot regulation.

Homes which have higher elevated freeboards can receive reduced rates on their flood insurance, according to FEMA.

There was some pushback from the Horry County Rising activist group, with leader April O'Leary pushing for a 3-foot freeboard.

O'Leary said that because the supplemental flood zones were more conservative she felt it was better to have stricter freeboards.

"Given that the new flood zones, those new supplemental flood zones, are still understating risk and flood risk," O'Leary said. "I think going to 3 feet would help us with that, so we have a little bit more cushion."

David Gilreath, Horry County’s assistant county administrator for infrastructure and regulation, raised the point that 3 feet of freeboard might be too high in some areas.

"Since it's got to be county wide ... you've also got to make that 2 foot or 3 foot work along the coast," Gilreath said.

Another potential change comes with the substantial damage and substantial improvement, which is the amount a person's home can be repaired before having to adopt new flood standards. Currently Horry County is at 50 percent over five years and they are recommending moving to 48 percent over 10 years.

What this means is that homes built prior to flood restrictions or that weren't in a flood zone at purchase have to bring their home up to county standards after substantial damage to their home. Currently the damage has to be 50 percent, but the new change would bring it down to 48 percent.

This would be two percent less damage a home has to incur before the home needs to be brought up to flood regulations standards.

The timespan — 5 years or 10 years — is how long the damage matters. Currently, as the damage is cumulative, damage going back to 2016 is what homeowners would need to be concerned about. With the potential change, the damage could go back to 2011.

The Community Rating System was a topic of discussion throughout the April 23 Infrastructure and Regulation Subcommittee on Flooding meeting, though it was emphasized it was not the primary factor.

CRS is a FEMA incentive program which reduces flood insurance costs for communities who go beyond minimum requirements. Horry County currently has a Class 7 rating, which is the lowest rating out of all of the surrounding counties.

Under the county's current ratings, homeowners can have a 15 percent reduction on their flood insurance in a special flood hazard area and 5 percent elsewhere.

Myrtle Beach has a Class 5 rating, allowing for a 25 percent and 10 percent reduction in their respective zones.

Lauren Harrelson, the county’s flood hazard reduction control officer, said since Horry County does not restrict development in flood zones the CRF standards can be used to mitigate flood risk and create a safer community.

"The higher the standard you have the more restrictive you only help to mitigate and reduce that future flood risk and flood damage," Harrelson said. "There are no standards that will completely remove flood risk and remove flood damage. We all have that risk, flooding is a natural hazard, but starting with higher standards and building practices is to start."

Adjustments to Horry County's flood zones

In addition to the April 23 flood meeting, the committee recommended to adopt both the preliminary FIRM maps and the supplemental flood zones. The Infrastructure and Regulation Committee will then study the recommendation and, if they agree, it will go to Horry County Council for three readings.

FIRM maps are the newest FEMA flood zone maps, which are currently under review. When FEMA did their latest maps for Horry County, the county went back with revisions and are currently waiting for them to be officially approved, County Spokesperson Kelly Moore said.

In 2020, Horry County asked Western Carolina University to create flood zones that were based on historic flooding event — where water has actually hit before.

Using data from Hurricane Florence, they will create flood maps which, "... could be used for informational or academic purposes, or to reduce the vulnerability of future development through appropriate regulations and policy," according to the study.

While supplemental flood zones are not required, the idea to create them came out of the Horry County Flood Resiliency Plan, Moore said.

Moore added that the supplemental flood zones are on the more conservative side because they rounded down in some areas.

Both the supplemental flood zones and the flood ordinance will be discussed on May 11 during the Infrastructure and Regulation meeting.