Horry County tasks public safety leaders to determine what counts as reckless shooting

Public safety and justice leaders are combining their expertise to hopefully settle a years-long debate over preventing the reckless discharge of firearms in the unincorporated areas of Horry County.

Horry County is growing tremendously fast with new subdivisions opening up monthly, especially in the eastern part of the county. County Attorney Arrigo Carotti said during his tenure the issue of what constitutes a reckless discharge has persisted with strong feelings on both sides.

“Since I came to the county, I first dealt with the reckless discharge of firearms in our community in 2011,” Carotti said. “It didn’t make it through first reading. It didn’t make it out of committee. It was dead in its tracks.”

On Tuesday, measures to limit where in Horry County a gun can safely be fired were discussed at a Public Safety Committee meeting of County Council. Council member Gary Loftus requested the matter be brought back up at the most recent full meeting of council after constituents reported feeling unsafe due to stray bullets hitting their house.

While Carotti presented specific changes to the existing gun ordinance on Tuesday, council member Danny Hardee said more work needs to be done fine tuning any potential law changes.

The Solicitor's Office, Sheriff's Office and county staff will go back to the drawing board to craft a proposed ordinance that will be presented to the public safety committee next month.

“We don’t want to wait for someone to get killed and work on changes overnight,” Hardee said. “Let’s see if we can put some teeth in it and move on.”

Horry County currently has an ordinance, approved in 2017, banning the reckless discharge of a firearm but doesn’t provide specific criteria for what is or isn’t reckless.

“Any person who shall discharge a firearm or other mechanical device in such a manner as to exhibit a reckless, willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons, property or domesticated animals, after properly investigated and determined by county law enforcement, shall be charged with a misdemeanor,” the law states.

Critics of the current ordinance are concerned it is too vague to enforce and close to impossible to prove who shot an errant bullet. Carotti said the county has received complaints in the past about damage being done to property and no one was held responsible.

A 2019 attempt to beef up the rules failed to garner enough support after Second Amendment activists packed council chambers in opposition when the matter was discussed. The proposed changes would have created zones that determined where a gun could be fired depending on the proximity to major subdivisions.

Council Member Al Allen is open to having the reckless shooting debate again, but cautioned the council against any regulations that would punish responsible gun owners or infringe on the Second Amendment.

“Good honest folks don’t need these laws,” Allen said.

Horry County Council approved an ordinance to become a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” earlier this year.

Loftus, representing a district in eastern Horry County, said this isn’t a second amendment issue but rather one about gun safety. He doesn’t believe any property owner has the right to shoot onto someone else’s property creating a dangerous situation.

While no proposed changes are confirmed yet, there will likely be some sort of zones to allow shooting in the more rural areas while limiting it in the urban parts.

On Tuesday, Leigh Kane, a principal planner with Horry County, used census data to show where the highest populations were within the unincorporated parts of the county. The county defines a major subdivision as more than 11 houses. While there are such subdivisions all over the county, most are east of the Waccamaw River.

Cities like North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach outright ban firing a gun within city limits.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to discharge or cause to be discharged any firearms of any nature, any air rifle, slingshot or explosives at any place,” the North Myrtle Beach ordinance reads.

In Horry County, there will likely be exceptions to accommodate the more rural areas including self-defense, tracts of land over 25 acres, gun clubs and in-door shooting ranges. Many of these are set by state and federal law.

For now, however, any changes to the county’s reckless shooting ordinance are stuck in committee. Once the committee decides on a new ordinance, it will be sent to the full council where it will need to pass three readings and one public comment section.

Bringing all arms of the justice side of government into the same room is a good step toward making an enforceable law, said Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson.

Currently, the Solicitor's Office filed an injunction temporarily closing the range affecting homes in Loftus’ district.

Any changes to the ordinance that make the rules more specific would help law enforcement and the Solicitor's Office hold people accountable if there is reckless shooting going on in a neighborhood.

Hixson used the speed limit as an analogy to show why a vague ordinance is hard to work with.

“What if the speed limit was ‘drive in a safe manner’ ... that is put to interpretation,” Hixson said. “A more defined ordinance always helps law enforcement.”