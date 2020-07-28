Horry County sees record number of single-day coronavirus deaths on Tuesday

Horry County recorded a record-high eight coronavirus-related deaths, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday.

The county also had an additional 130 cases, bringing its total to 7,678 with 112 deaths.

Meanwhile, in Georgetown County, there were 30 new cases reported, with an additional death. The county's total is now 1,145 cases and 16 deaths.

DHEC announced 1,573 new confirmed cases and 52 new confirmed deaths across the state Tuesday, bringing the state total cases to 83,720 with 1,505 deaths.

Officials are still investigating whether 60 more victims with symptoms had the coronavirus.

Out of the state's 52 deaths, three were young adults, eight were middle-aged, 42 were elderly and one was a child.

DHEC is working with the S.C. Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state.

