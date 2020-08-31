Horry County Schools will begin school with the hybrid model, board chairman says

Horry County Schools will begin its academic year with the hybrid option, meaning students will go in-person twice a week, based on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest disease activity report, HCS Board Chairman Ken Richardson confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Students will be assigned to Group A or Group B, which will determine which days they are physically on campus, meaning not all students will report to their brick-and-mortar school on Sept. 8.

The decision came after Horry County was deemed to be a medium spread county for the coronavirus, therefore HCS implemented its hybrid plan for brick-and-mortar schools.

"I feel pretty good about it," Richardson said. "We are going to take all the precautions we can.

"I’ve said from Day 1, I was putting safety first and that’s what I’m trying to do. I’m excited to get the children back in school. It’s been seven long months."

HCS’s Board of Education unanimously approved the reopening plan at a special meeting earlier this month. The plan has two instructional options: a hybrid model and a totally virtual program.

Instructional Option 1 implements in-person instruction, hybrid or full distance learning based on the spread of COVID-19 in Horry County. Low spread will be five days a week of face-to-face instruction, medium spread is hybrid learning with three days of distance learning and two days of face-to-face learning, and high spread is five days of virtual learning. The South Carolina Department of Education has asked the school district to assess the activity report two week prior to making changes to the type of instruction that will be implemented.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Horry County went from being considered a high spread county at the start of August to a medium spread county mid-month, according to DHEC.

Instructional Option 2 allows students to return to school completely online through HCS Virtual. Students had until Aug. 10 to sign up for the virtual program. HCS Virtual requires a semester-long commitment to virtual learning. The district announced on Aug. 17 that 13,377 students had chosen to go completely virtual.

Georgetown County School District's brick and mortar schools will begin instruction online, the district announced earlier this month. Georgetown County is considered a high spread county, according to DHEC's Monday announcement.

Both HCS and GCSD plan to start the academic year on Sept. 8.

Horry is among 18 counties in South Carolina with medium disease activity, according to DHEC's announcement Monday. There are 28 counties in the high spread category and no counties considered low spread.