Horry County Schools unveils new COVID-19 dashboard

CONWAY — Horry County Schools unveiled a COVID-19 dashboard that will be updated daily at 4 p.m. for the public to know how many positive cases are in each school.
HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey detailed the new plan at an HCS Board of Education special meeting Monday.
“We think that this is going to provide some useful information,” Maxey said. “We are closely monitoring COVID-19 positive test results. They have been confirmed and passed through an HCS nurse. We believe that this is going to be a valuable, local datapoint as we go forward.”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control began releasing coronavirus cases in public and private schools across the state as schools began to open up in late August.
Horry County remains a medium spread county, which allows students enrolled in the hybrid in-person program to continue going to schools two days a week, depending on which group they are placed in.
Daryl Brown, HCS chief officer of support services, said the school district is looking to spend between $4-$4.5 million on plexiglass in all schools after a DHEC update Monday, indicating there are scenarios in which students who are sitting less than 6 feet apart may not be considered in close contact with other students. Students are not considered in close contact if proper plexiglass is in place and distance between students is at least 3 feet apart and the students are wearing cloth face coverings, according to DHEC.
The plexiglass does not serve as a substitute for face masks, according to DHEC.