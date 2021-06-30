Horry County Schools Summer Food Program has had low turn out. Here is how to get a meal.

CONWAY — Horry County Schools' Summer Food Service Program will consolidate its distribution sites due to low participation starting July 6.

This comes as 77 percent of county children qualify for federal nutrition programs.

The Summer Food Program does not require participants to show proof of summer enrollment or income status and is available to all HCS students 18 years old and younger.

Due to the Fourth of July holiday, HCS will not distribute meals at the participating elementary schools on July 5. However, meals will still be distributed on July 1.

"The Nutrition Services program in Horry County Schools feeds over 25,000 customers daily," according to the HCS website. "We understand the important role that good nutrition plays in the education and well-being of our children."

If you are eligible and want a meal, here is how:

Curbside meals are available for pick-up Monday through Thursday during the listed time and dates below. Once students arrive at their home school or closest school, they are asked to call the school's cafeteria, and the meals will be brought to their car.

Elementary Schools (Serving June 24 to July 28)

Aynor Elementary Address: 516 Jordanville Road, Aynor, SC 29511 Pick up time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. Cafeteria phone number: 843-488-7084



Burgess Elementary Address: 9645 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Pick up time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. Cafeteria phone number: 843-650-0439



Carolina Forest Elementary Address: 285 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Pick up time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. Cafeteria phone number: 843-903-7147



Conway Elementary Address: 1101 Snowhill Drive, Conway, SC 29526



Pick up time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m.



Cafeteria phone number: 843-488-0702

Myrtle Beach Primary

Address: 620 29th Ave. N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577



Pick up time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m.



Cafeteria phone number: 843-839-7175

Socastee Elementary Address: 4223 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Pick up time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. Cafeteria phone number: 843-650-3144



Waterway Elementary

Address: 700 Sandridge Road, Little River, SC 29566



Pick up time: 10:30 - 11 a.m.



Cafeteria phone number: 843-399-2211

Middle Schools (Serving June 23 to July 22)

Conway Middle Address: 1104 Elm St., Conway, SC 29526 Pick up time: 11-11:30 a.m. Cafeteria phone number: 843-488-0307



Loris Middle Address: 5209 SC-66, Loris, SC 29569 Pick up time: 11-11:30 a.m. Cafeteria phone number: 843-756-0912



Ocean Bay Middle Address: 905 International Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Pick up time: 11-11:30 a.m. Cafeteria phone number: 843-903-8437

