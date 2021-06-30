Horry County Schools Summer Food Program has had low turn out. Here is how to get a meal.

CONWAY — Horry County Schools' Summer Food Service Program will consolidate its distribution sites due to low participation starting July 6.
This comes as 77 percent of county children qualify for federal nutrition programs.
The Summer Food Program does not require participants to show proof of summer enrollment or income status and is available to all HCS students 18 years old and younger.
Due to the Fourth of July holiday, HCS will not distribute meals at the participating elementary schools on July 5. However, meals will still be distributed on July 1.
"The Nutrition Services program in Horry County Schools feeds over 25,000 customers daily," according to the HCS website. "We understand the important role that good nutrition plays in the education and well-being of our children."
If you are eligible and want a meal, here is how:
Curbside meals are available for pick-up Monday through Thursday during the listed time and dates below. Once students arrive at their home school or closest school, they are asked to call the school's cafeteria, and the meals will be brought to their car.
Elementary Schools (Serving June 24 to July 28)
- Aynor Elementary
- Address: 516 Jordanville Road, Aynor, SC 29511
- Pick up time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m.
- Cafeteria phone number: 843-488-7084
- Burgess Elementary
- Address: 9645 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
- Pick up time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m.
- Cafeteria phone number: 843-650-0439
- Carolina Forest Elementary
- Address: 285 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
- Pick up time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m.
- Cafeteria phone number: 843-903-7147
- Conway Elementary
- Address: 1101 Snowhill Drive, Conway, SC 29526
- Pick up time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m.
- Cafeteria phone number: 843-488-0702
- Myrtle Beach Primary
- Address: 620 29th Ave. N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Pick up time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m.
- Cafeteria phone number: 843-839-7175
- Socastee Elementary
- Address: 4223 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
- Pick up time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m.
- Cafeteria phone number: 843-650-3144
- Waterway Elementary
- Address: 700 Sandridge Road, Little River, SC 29566
- Pick up time: 10:30 - 11 a.m.
- Cafeteria phone number: 843-399-2211
Middle Schools (Serving June 23 to July 22)
- Conway Middle
- Address: 1104 Elm St., Conway, SC 29526
- Pick up time: 11-11:30 a.m.
- Cafeteria phone number: 843-488-0307
- Loris Middle
- Address: 5209 SC-66, Loris, SC 29569
- Pick up time: 11-11:30 a.m.
- Cafeteria phone number: 843-756-0912
- Ocean Bay Middle
- Address: 905 International Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
- Pick up time: 11-11:30 a.m.
- Cafeteria phone number: 843-903-8437
- Socastee Middle
- Address: 151 Sheffield Parkway Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
- Pick up time: 11-11:30 a.m.
- Cafeteria phone number: 843-903-6089