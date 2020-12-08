Horry County Schools says farewell to 2 board members, welcomes new members

CONWAY — Outgoing Horry County Schools board members Janice Morreale and Chris Hardwick attended their last board meeting Monday night as their terms come to an end in less than one month.
HCS Chairman Ken Richardson shared his thoughts about working with the board members and gave them a farewell present.
Morreale, who represents District 5, which encompasses the St. James and Socastee attendance zones, was first elected to the school board in 2012. She lost a primary election this year.
"I’m so proud of all the things we have accomplished while on the board," she said.
Richardson joked that Morreale gave him the hardest time of all the board members, but said Morreale is a hard worker.
"She doesn't go home and sit down," he said.
Hardwick, the District 9 representative who represents Green Sea Floyds, Loris and North Myrtle Beach, did not run for reelection after being elected for his first time in 2016.
"It’s been an absolute pleasure serving on the board for the last four years," he said. "I’m going to miss all of y'all and I wish y'all the best."
James Edwards secured the District 9 seat for Horry County Schools Board of Education, which was the only contested seat in November. Howard Barnard, who was unopposed in the General Election, will take over the District 5 seat.
"Anytime you lose a board member, you never know what you’re getting and it’s hard to replace them," Richardson said, adding the two new board members will be great to work with.
New board members will begin their terms in January.