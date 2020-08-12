Horry County Schools plans to hold public comment after four-month drought

The Horry County Schools Board of Education plans to have a public comment session during its upcoming meeting on Aug. 17 — ending a four-month public-comment drought due to the board meeting virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The school board held an in-person workshop session Aug. 4 where the board voted in favor of reopening schools. No public comment session was on the agenda because the board does not typically have public comment during workshop sessions, only during regular board meetings.

The law does not require a public comment session.

However, no public comment is a demonstration that there is no value assigned to the information that could come from the affected constituents, said South Carolina Press Association Attorney Jay Bender.

“It’s much easier to appear that you know what you’re doing if you don’t hear from anybody that disagrees with you,” Bender said. “I would think that this would be a time that the board would welcome comments from people who will be directly affected: the students, the parents, the staff, the teachers, the community. There’s a common misperception in South Carolina and probably elsewhere that when you get elected to a public position, you’re a ruler and not a representative.”

Board chairman Ken Richardson did confirm that public comment was on the agenda for Aug. 17.

Since March, the board met virtually nine times, according to HCS board agendas and minutes. During the April 27 meeting, the board voted to suspend public comment due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Lisa Bourcier, HCS spokesperson.

“During this entire process which began in March, HCS has received and responded to numerous phone calls and emails from our stakeholders,” Bourcier said in an email to the Post and Courier. “All their thoughts, comments, feedback, and suggestions have been heard and taken into account when developing our re-opening plan for the 2020-21 school year, while still following the guidelines/recommendations set forth from the South Carolina Department of Education and the AccerleratED Task Force.”

Parents and teachers were sent surveys to let HCS know how they prefer schools should reopen ahead of the vote.

Helen Smith, board member for District 6, and John Poston, vice chair, said they were both comfortable with their votes on the HCS reopening plans without public comment sessions.

Smith said she hopes the parents took advantage of the surveys sent out about their opinion on schools reopening.

“We received just huge numbers of emails from parents, from teachers,” Smith said, adding she shared information as she received questions.

Horry County Schools plans to begin the academic year Sept. 8 and will end the year June 16, 2021. The district will offer two options for returning to school. Instructional Option 1 includes in-person instruction based on the severity of the coronavirus in Horry County. HCS plans to determine if the first days of school will be virtual or in person based on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s disease activity report Aug. 31.

Low spread will be five days a week of face-to-face instruction, medium spread is hybrid learning with three days of distance learning and two days of face-to-face learning, and high spread is five days of virtual learning. Decisions will be made as DHEC releases if the county is low, medium or high spread.

Instructional Optional 2 allows students to return to school exclusively online through HCS Virtual. The K-12 program requires a semester-long commitment.