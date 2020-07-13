Horry County Schools officially move start of 2020-21 school year to Sept. 8

After nearly four hours of presentations and debate – and a 45-minute technical delay due to a heavy storm in the area -- the Horry County Schools Board of Education unanimously approved moving the start of the 2020-21 school year to Sept. 8 on Monday night, giving the board three additional weeks to figure out whether or not it will require distance learning, return to in-person instruction or a hybrid of both.
The pushback gives the board the chance to wait until Aug. 19 to put set plans in motion, although multiple board members indicated that they’d like to be as close to the original July 27 deadline as possible – to aid preparation for both staff and families.
While the motion passed, board member Russell Freeman did indicate that not all teachers are in favor of the move, especially if distance learning is going to be the ultimate solution either way.
“My immediate response to this is I think it’s a good idea because I get more time with my children,” Freeman said. “I have had some concerns from teachers because basically they’ve gone from the middle of May with little-to-no interaction with the school and it’s going to be the first week in September. If we’re putting this off so we can put a much better plan in place, it’s a great idea to put it off. But it seems like it’s getting worse with all these numbers going up. . . I think we can start distance learning the 17th (the original start date) as the 8th. I just wanted to put that out there. There are teachers who are concerned.”
An additional concern was raised by board member Janice Morreale, who thought that the point of moving back the start of school was to arm teachers with more time to prepare, which wasn’t the case according to chairperson Ken Richardson – although he acquiesced later that it was indeed a possibility.
The bulk of Monday's virtual meeting was devoted to updates and findings from the HCS Re-Opening Task Force, with five subcommittees presenting to all 11 members of the board. The topics included public health and safety, school operations and logistics, teaching and learning, equity and family needs, and social-emotional health.
Morreale was a distinct voice for staff and teachers throughout the meeting, consistently pointing to safety measures such as cleaning up after students if breakfast and lunch are eaten in the classroom, or if students don’t respect social distancing or mask mandates, at one point questioning how teachers would be compensated if they contracted the coronavirus – with the federal CARES Act taking care of the latter, according to district personnel.
However, the bulk of the board’s questions surrounded a three-tier system that would dictate how instruction will potentially occur. The three categories break down like this:
- Low spread: Students would return to campus full-time.
- Medium spread: Students would be broken into two groups, with two days of on-campus instruction and three days of distance learning for each. Fridays would be completely virtual across all schools.
- High spread: This would be full-time distance learning, with the board indicating that they would be open to the idea that teachers could utilize their classrooms to host the virtual classes.
The low, medium and high spreads refers to the DHEC’s metrics for determining disease activity by county, which are tabulated using these three measurements:
- “Two-week incidence rate:” The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for the prior two weeks.
- “Trend in incidence rate:” Determining whether the two-week incidence rate is increasing, decreasing or stable compared to the previous two weeks.
- “Two-week percent positive rate:” Based on the percentage of individuals who tested positive out of the number of individuals tested with a molecular tests in the last two weeks for each county.
As of Monday, 45 of the state’s 46 counties are considered to have “high” recent disease activity, which would put each in the full-time distance learning category. Horry County’s incidence rate is 796.2 (per 100,000), the second-highest in the state behind Charleston County, which is at 1,011.6.
The task force revealed survey data from Horry County parents on Monday, with nearly 70 percent of the 14,919 responses favoring what would be the “medium spread” solution, with 29 percent indicating they’d prefer “high spread.”
Some other interesting findings followed:
- An additional question asked parents to indicate their preferred method of instruction if in-person was not available full-time. The “medium spread” was still the overwhelming response at 70.4 percent, while 21.9 percent indicated they’d want “high spread” and 7.4 percent wanted their child to enroll full-time in virtual school.
- Parents also said that their top safety priority was the availability of COVID-19 and antibody testing, followed by school staff being required to wear masks. Board members showed reluctance during the meeting in mandating students to wear masks, instead focused on self-tests at home and only recommending mask use on school grounds.
- In a separate survey, the board received feedback from teachers and staff, of which 65 percent said they had no concerns over wearing masks while on the job. Nearly 75 percent said that there are no extenuating circumstances that would prevent them from returning to their job, with more than 90 percent saying they intend to return to work.
- However, teachers and staff do have significant concerns that the district will not be able to enforce social-distancing rules, with 60 percent agreeing that it will be a significant obstacle. More than half of the teachers do feel that the district will be able to maintain cleanliness of the facilities.
As the board now turns its attention to formulating a plan, Freeman urged the board to expedite decisions and to let the community know about them immediately.
“I know what you’re doing is great and wonderful. But there’s a lot of unintentional creating of a boogeyman out there and we need to find some mechanism (to inform the public),” said Freeman. “These things change on a daily basis and letting the public know that we’re working on it. I’m not sure what that mechanism is, but waiting two weeks for another meeting doesn’t cut it and, again, I hope we can find a way to be more transparent.”
Richardson agreed with Freeman, while also offering an explanation.
“We’re not trying to hide anything, but the thing is is that this thing is changing so fast,” Richardson said. “I mean, I’ll get a call at 8 or 8:15 in the morning and by 11:15 that night, we’ve done a complete flip flop.”