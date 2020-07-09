Horry County Schools may not return until after Labor Day pending board approval

Horry County Schools may not open until after Labor Day to give leaders more time to make sure the school is safe.
HSC Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson said in a Thursday livestream broadcast that more information is needed before deciding if it is safe for students to return.
He is proposing Horry County Schools start on Sept. 8, but he needs approval from the entire school board at its next meeting on Monday, July 13.
Parents and guardians must be given a 20-day notice of when the first day of school will be held. Richardson said he didn't feel the school board could make the best decision if school began on the current start date of Aug. 17.
“I’m not going to put kids back into the school if I don’t feel safe,” Richardson said to an online audience of more than 2,000 viewers.
Across the state, school boards are debating if returning to school is safe for students, teachers and employees. The decision takes on even more weight given many parents and guardians rely on schools for daytime care.
While remote learning could still be a possibility for some students of all grades, Richardson wants in-person teaching to be an option.
South Carolina Secretary of Education Molly Spearman on Wednesday encouraged South Carolinians to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines to help make it safe for schools to reopen. She said more safety precautions are needed from Gov. Henry McMaster to curb the spread of the virus.
Other arguments for reopening include improving student mental health and making sure students continue to learn. Richardson also said he is worried about teachers not being in contact with students due to the potential of abuse going unnoticed.
If schools do reopen, Richardson said there won't be a focus on perfect attendance so students and parents don't risk going to school if they don't feel well.
K-12 students who normally receive free or reduced-price school meals to receive federal food assistance
Earlier this week, United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said schools must open for the fall. Richardson believes these comments are making it difficult when deciding what to do. He said the politicization of the coronavirus and returning to school is putting kids in the middle of a larger nationwide debate.
Still, Richardson said the decision he and the school board face is going to have to be made without political concerns. He said folks should blame him if reopening doesn't go as planned.
“I cannot do my job as school board chairman if I’m worried about getting elected,” Richardson said. “No matter what I say 50 percent are going to like and 50 percent are not.”