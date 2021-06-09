Horry County schools loosen COVID-19 precautions; including removing plexiglass barriers

CONWAY — Horry County Schools students might be returning back to a pre-pandemic classroom as COVID-19 regulations diminish.

HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey said the plexiglass was installed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to allow students to return back to a sort of normal.

"The plexiglass has served its purpose, but we are also glad to be transiting away from the use of it," Maxey said.

While Maxey said the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending the use of face coverings for those who aren't vaccinated, 40 percent of Horry County School District's students have chosen to opt-out of face coverings since May 21.

Students were given the option back in early May when Gov. Henry McMaster challenged South Carolina schools with an executive order to allow parents to opt their children out of mask wearing.

The S.C. Department of Education countered saying McMaster did not have legal grounds to remove school district mandates. However, it pulled its face-covering policy May 12, rather than battle between elected officials, students and families.

While children 12 years and up are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, those younger are not currently able to. Though, according to NPR, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, expects the COVID-19 vaccine to open up to younger children by the end of the year or sooner.

Due to the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is possible by the beginning of the 2021 school year the CDC might not be recommending masks anymore.

Velna Allen, chief officer of student services, confirmed HCS is following the guidance of the CDC and will update its plans if or when the mask recommendations change.

"This plan says one thing but as we move toward the start of school it will change and we are required to revise our plan," Allen said. "So we do know that is coming but for right now we are following the things that are in place."

These guidelines are a part of the American Rescue Plan which will give HCS more than $125 million as long as they reopen schools safely.

For parents, teachers or community members who want to share their opinion on the plan they can fill out this survey on HCS' website. The full plan is available here and has to updated every six months until 2023 as regulations and public input changes.

The plexiglass will be removed by an outside contractor as the school district is unable to do the removal itself. The installation of the plexiglass in the first place drew criticism and back in February, a petition was circulated by HCS teachers, staff and parents.

How the plexiglass will be recycled is not fully clear at the moment, Maxey said. The South Carolina Department of Education purchased the plexiglass so they will be informing the school district what to do with it now.

Some changes that were implemented due to COVID-19 but will be sticking around include minimizing the amount of non-essential people within the school, Allen said.

This would include meetings with parents as Allen said it was more convenient for both parties to meet virtually for some meetings.

In addition, pushing hygiene practices like washing hands and using hand sanitizers throughout the day will remain, and while COVID-19 regulations diminish, not all testing and isolation methods will disappear.

Allen added the school will be hoping to offer COVID-19 testing on a voluntary basis as it wasn't something they were able to offer last school year.

"Don't want to upset any parents, though, it will be voluntary, just like much of the other screenings we provide at our schools," Allen said.