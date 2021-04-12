Horry County Schools appoints new representative months after board member's death

CONWAY — The Horry County Schools Board of Education announced on April 12 that it had selected Melanie Wellons to replace the late John Poston as its District 8 representative.
Wellons came from a pool of three finalists and will take the oath of office on April 19.
With its bylaws pointing to a selection instead of an election, the board chose Wellons over Christine Rockey and Amanda Whyland.
Wellons is a 1991 graduate of Conway High School, while receiving her degree in Interdisciplinary Studies at Coastal Carolina University.
She is currently a swimming pool contractor for Arnold’s Pool Service.
In her cover letter sent to the board, Wellons pointed to her work on the advisory board for the Carolina Forest district for the past five years, while also sitting on the Carolina Forest High School Improvement Council.
“My commitment to serving has allowed me the opportunity to have a hands-on experience within the school as well as the district office all the while interacting with the staff, fellow parents, as well as district office employees,” Wellons wrote.
Wellons’ children were involved in high school sports, allowing her to be involved with fundraising efforts, including work for the Booster Club.
“I was an ever-present parent during their high school days with everything they were involved with outside of athletics which provided me insight to other areas of school activities,” Wellons said.
Poston, a longtime member of the HCS board, died of COVID-19 complications.
District 8 represents parts of Carolina Forest, Forestbrook and Conway.
Wellons will be up for reelection in November 2022, with the winner serving the remainder of the District 8 term through 2024.