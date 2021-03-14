Horry County says it wants to address Bucksport flooding. When? There's no clear answer.

BUCKSPORT — The James R. Frazier Community Center in Bucksport was anything but quiet at 11 a.m. on March 12 — and little did the more than 75 residents know that they would enter with concerns over flooding and leave with further fear for their collective wallets.

Dozens showed up to a Horry County flood mitigation meeting to learn that an end might be in sight for the catastrophic flooding that has hit the historically Black community recently — particularly over the past five years.

But, after 90 minutes, residents weren’t appeased, continuing to feel they’ve been long overlooked.

“I hope that this meeting is the beginning of some action that will actually take place,” said Robert Gabriel, a pastor who feared a “token meeting.”

David Gilreath, Horry County's assistant county administrator for infrastructure and regulation, spoke about a potential project to create a dam near Big Bull Landing Road, an action the county has been contemplating since Hurricane Florence in 2018. Funding was received on March 9.

While the dam project could mitigate flooding in the area, the community was also informed that in six to eight months the flood zones will change due to updates from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it. I'm not going to tell you anything that is not true. It's going to put something on you that you don't have to deal with right now," Gilreath said.

With the change in flood zones comes a change in flood insurance, which could lead to a more than 1,000 percent increase in premiums.

On a FEMA flood zone map, Gilreath explained that a preliminary 100-year flood zone, keyed in orange, was soon going to become a part of the effective flood zone area, keyed in blue.

This means residents with flood insurance can expect a major jump in prices, and residents without flood insurance who still have mortgages will have to get it.

Gilreath said the current rates of flood insurance for Bucksport residents was likely around $400-$500 a year. The new cost could potentially be $5,000 a year.

Residents who already have insurance will be grandfathered in, Gilreath said, and their yearly price will go up 18 percent per year until they reach the new rate.

But residents without flood insurance won't be so lucky.

Light chatter throughout the meeting began to rise as community members discussed the price jump. One community member asked what the county was going to do to help offset the cost that some Bucksport residents might not be able to afford.

Gilreath mentioned that the community can reach out to Horry County about the Community Development Block Grant and see if there are federal resources to help with the cost, but also encouraged residents to talk to their flood insurance agents.

While the rates will go up, Gilreath pointed out that if the dam project happens, and prevents flooding, then rates may be able to go back down.

The funding for the dam project has been awarded, but the specifics on the amount are unclear at this time, Thomas Bell, a county spokesman said. He said officials are awaiting specific details from the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office over the CDBG Mitigation Funding, and the county should receive an official grant award letter soon.

While the project is still in a preliminary phase and there are no guarantees it will happen, officials seem hopeful.

"There is no solution, short of this project, to stop that water coming in from the Pee Dee (River)," Gilreath said.

Gilreath said he would like to see the project be finalized by the beginning of next hurricane season, but Horry County does not have an official timeline.

"Once we have specifics on the possible funding, the county will have a clearer picture on how best, and quickly, to move forward," Bell said.

As Gilreath and Horry County Council member Orton Bellamy tried to get through the meetings presentation community members fired back questions and concerns.

Resident Estelle Robertson said every year, the county asks about flooding issues in the community, yet nothing gets done and their homes continue to flood.

“This is my entire family,” Estelle Robertson said about the Bucksport community.

Community members felt a possible solution right now is to clear ditches throughout Bucksport.

Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore said in February that Bucksport Road is cleaned annually, though three ditches are unable to be cleared as the county does not have easements for them.

Ellen Hunt disagrees.

She said she takes walks around the community and is embarrassed about the state of Bucksport's ditches, pointing that they are filled with litter and not thoroughly cleared out.

Bellamy said in May there will be "boots on the ground" to go throughout all the areas in Bucksport where issues with ditches or other drainage systems have been pointed out.

It was not clear what will happen after this data is collected.

Residents with issues regarding flooding were encouraged to call the county’s public works department at 843-381-8000, and to continue to stay involved as plans are announced.