Horry County rethinks its tax notices in an effort to save taxpayer money

If the Horry County tax notice looks a bit different this year, it isn’t a scam.

Horry County’s real estate tax bills are being updated this year in an effort to make the notices cheaper to produce and easier to understand.

County Treasurer Angie Jones presented to the Horry County Council’s administration committee the newly redesigned real estate tax notices that could save the county more than $50,000. Changes to the personal property tax notices are also coming soon.

The tax notices now include the storm evacuation zone the property is in and breakdowns of how tax dollars are used, and they make it clearer what the taxpayer will owe.

There will only be one insert in the tax bills now compared to five or six in years past. Jones said it simplified the notices while still providing critical information.

“It was like a monster coupon book before,” Jones said. “They were either looking at the tax notice and not looking at the insert, or they were looking at the inserts and not the tax notice.”

Horry County Assessor Larry Roscoe said the changes were made in response to calls from confused taxpayers in the past. “During peak time, we had more calls than 911,” Roscoe said.

In another cost-saving move, the treasurer's and assessor's offices will work together to handle tax-sale notices and levies in-house instead of outsourcing it to a third party.

Jones estimates the move will save money in excess of $80,000. “That’s taxpayer dollars saved,” she said.

The tax-notice changes are part of a larger team effort between the treasurer, auditor and assessor's office to save money, something Jones said becomes especially important during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team that brought about the changes will change soon, as Auditor Lois Eargle did not seek reelection. Her term will end next summer after the state and county budgets are finalized,and Beth Calhoun likely will take over the position.

Calhoun won the Republican primary for the position after a runoff election. While she still needs to win in November, she faces no challenger on the ballot.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said he is proud to see departments work together in an effort to save taxpayer money. He hopes it continues into the future.

“We’re saving postal costs, we are saving printing costs, we are hoping to make it clearer to the taxpayer,” Vaught said. “It’s a win-win and I have to thank those three departments.”