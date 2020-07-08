Horry County Police shot a person near Forestbrook Wednesday night

A person was shot by Horry County Police Wednesday night on Amberwood Court.
No Horry County officers were harmed, according to a tweet from the police.
Amberwood Court is connected to Breezewood Boulevard in a residential area off Dick Pond Road and near the Highway 544 interchange with the Carolina Bays Parkway.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Officers with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate the shooting. No further information was available and Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore declined to answer further questions.