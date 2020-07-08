You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Horry County Police shot a person near Forestbrook Wednesday night

  • Updated
Emergency

A person was shot by Horry County Police Wednesday night on Amberwood Court.

No Horry County officers were harmed, according to a tweet from the police.

Amberwood Court is connected to Breezewood Boulevard in a residential area off Dick Pond Road and near the Highway 544 interchange with the Carolina Bays Parkway. 

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. 

Officers with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate the shooting. No further information was available and Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore declined to answer further questions. 

Tags

Myrtle Beach Reporter

Tyler Fleming covers Myrtle Beach and Horry County for the Post & Courier. He graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in history and political science. Tyler likes video games, baseball and reading.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News