Horry County police officer injured after trying to arrest suspect

MYRTLE BEACH — An Horry County Police Department officer suffered minor injuries after a suspect, who was being arrested for public disorderly conduct related to drug use, resisted arrest and initiated a physical confrontation near the S.C. 544 overpass bridge in Socastee.
The suspect also sustained minor injuries, according to an announcement by the department.
Both the officer and the suspect were being treated at area hospitals Thursday afternoon.
Horry County police acknowledged a passerby who saw the incident taking place and immediately stopped to assist our officer until backup could arrive, according to the release.