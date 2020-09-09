Horry County Planning Commission takes its broom to the Witch Golf Course with rezoning approval

CONWAY — In what will likely be another loss for the golfing community, at least locals can say they went down swinging — unfortunately for the Witch Golf Club, the putt was left on the lip.
Despite the outcry from the community that pointed to likely traffic issues along Highway 544 near Myrtle Ridge Drive, as well as increased crime due to the arrival of new retail, the Horry County Planning Commission still moved forward with a rezoning request on the night of Sept. 3 — effectively approving G3 Engineering & Surveying, an agent for DG Golf Limited Partnership, to rezone 119.59 acres to high bulk retail and multi-residential zoning, with the goal to develop 118 townhomes and 208 single-family homes on the Witch's back nine.
For those in the golf industry, watching open fairways turn into housing developments has become old hat.
Count Bill Golden, the president and CEO of Golf Tourism Solutions, among those that look at it as less of a slight on golf, and more of a sign of Horry County's mounting growth.
“In our area, the population is growing so quickly that land in an attractive area becomes very valuable for real estate development or retail development," he said. "It’s unfortunate, but at the same time, that’s economics. Then, the remaining golf courses become a little bit stronger.”
Golden did point to the loss of jobs for those working at the courses as an unfortunate side effect of course closures.
“The golf course closings, while unfortunate for the people who work at those facilities, it’s part of basic economics and whether or not that piece of land is more valuable as an alternative use than the golf course,” Golden said. “Certainly some of that has to do with supply and demand of golf courses and golfers. Certainly in our market and many markets throughout the country, during the golf course boom, if you will, a lot of golf courses were built for real estate. Demand for golf course real estate more so than the demand for tee times.
"So, we’re beginning to see that play out now with some of these golf courses needing to get rezoned or deciding that they want to sell interest and turn it into something different."
After the commission had initially balked at the project, asking for further plans to address traffic, among other items, District 2 representative Pam Cecala voiced her approval of the new direction.
"This plan is a lot better than it was (before) and moving (the) second entrance down south really makes me feel better about it," she said. "And the developer's offering to improve the intersection on the other side of 544 to ease the congestion, too. And I think this is definitely better than what would happen if we didn't rezone it; it would still be developed, it just wouldn't be as good of development. So I'm in favor of it."
There was only one dissenter on the commission, as District 3 representative Chuck Rhome voted against the plan due to traffic and stormwater concerns.
With the rezoning lining the front of the property, there are currently no lots proposed in the flood plain.
While the approval was a major step forward for the project, the rezoning request still has to be approved by Horry County Council.
This gives slight hope to those that arrived for public comment, with the mood in the room shifting to disapproval of the rezoning, including more than two-thirds of those in attendance standing up when the commission asked who opposed the plan.
“My main concern is the traffic,” said Eric Sieling, who lives one street over from the Witch. “I don’t think anybody’s done a study on the traffic there. On a Friday night (it takes) 20 minutes to get on 544.”
Michelle Parker, who lives in Dunn Acres, is concerned with crime and decreased property value.
“I’m concerned about an increase in crime due to having stores along that property,” Parker said. “(There are) lots of children in the neighborhood (and) lots of elderly (people) in the neighborhood. We do not need to have businesses that will attract higher crime.
“There have been many studies that have been done that show that if you’re in close proximity to shopping centers, it will increase property value, but not if you’re within only 200 feet, which my house is. So it’s going to actually cost me money if this is to happen.”
Richard Johnson, who has lived on Woodfield Dr. for 38 years, is concerned with runoff being diverted from a nearby creek onto his property and the destruction of the wetlands in the Linda Lakes area.
“Frankly, what they’re asking for is an insult to the ecology of South Carolina. You are capable and qualified. You have the power to preserve and protect our wetlands. You are good stewards of the land here in South Carolina. Be a hero. Do the right thing," he told the commission.
Billie Jo Reidell of Woodville Circle concurred, pointing to the future of wildlife in the area.
"It's a beautiful, beautiful golf course," she said. "It has been played by probably millions of people. All of the natural wildlife that is there, the many alligators that are there...there is a lot of wildlife there that is going to go wham."
Jay Rodriguez and Tyler Fleming contributed to this report.