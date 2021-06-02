Horry County passes key approval to build 154 townhomes in Carolina Forest off Postal Way

CAROLINA FOREST — Postal Way will likely be getting 154 townhomes, as Horry County Council approved a key request to build in Carolina Forest.

This is the second development to be proposed off of Postal Way in a little over a month, as council approved 330 townhomes in early May.

Nest Communities is requesting to rezone 20.65 acres near U.S. 501, and the ordinance passed its second reading on June 1.

It will have to pass one more reading by council on June 15.

Debbie Brooks, who lives off of Gardner Lacey, asked council to hold off on approving the request until more infrastructure was improved along Postal Way.

"I'm not against development on Postal Way — (it's) unrealistic — I know it's going to happen," Brooks said. "I'm just asking you to do due diligence and not aggravate a problem we already have until we we have a solution to that first."

Brooks' major concern was traffic, and how it would impact roads. With 154 townhomes, Brooks estimates that could bring close to 300 additional cars on an already crowded road.

Council Vice Chairman Dennis DiSabato added how bad traffic could back up on Postal Way as he used to work in the area.

"I know what these folks are talking about," DiSabato said.

RIDE Program Manager Jason Thompson explained Postal Way is slated to be improved under the RIDE III project.

But it would not solve the traffic concern, just alleviate the issue, Thompson said.

"It will provide an increased capacity but it will not eliminate the issue," Thompson said.

The improvements include turning lanes and signal improvements, but they will not be widening Postal Way.

For residents who don't live off Postal Way but instead live within Carolina Forest, a common shortcut to avoid traffic on U.S. 501 is to cut through Postal Way.

Carolina Forest Boulevard is also a part of the RIDE III program, which includes turning lanes and four lanes, is slated to be finalized on July 5.

The rezoning request was approved by all councilmembers except Bill Howard and DiSabato who both represent sections of Carolina Forest.