Horry County, Myrtle Beach close in on deal to end the hospitality fee lawsuit

Myrtle Beach and Horry County are closing in on a deal to end the hospitality fee lawsuit, but a circuit court judge will have to weigh-in before the months-long legal battle comes to an end.

On Tuesday, both governing councils approved a settlement agreement “in principle” that gets the governments closer to ending the dispute over a 1.5 percent hospitality fee, but couldn’t immediately agree on the details regarding if some of the hospitality fee money should go to paying legal fees.

Horry County voted unanimously against using revenue from the fee to pay for legal fees, but in favor of the general agreement. Myrtle Beach also voted unanimously to approve the general plan for the settlement.

Since the matter remains ongoing litigation, few details of the settlement agreement will be made public until the deal is finalized.

"We're still working on it. We're still moving forward," Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. "But I feel comfortable. I feel positive that everybody's moving in the right direction. I think we will have a settlement before everything's over, but right now we're still in the process.”

Myrtle Beach and Horry County will individually submit settlement plans to Circuit Court Judge William Seal Jr., who will decide what moves forward. While the lawsuit isn’t completely put to rest, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune thanked Horry County Council for coming back to the negotiation table.

“This is a big day. It’s a great day. A lot of hard work went into this,” Bethune said. “We hope the other municipalities see this as favorably as we do.”

Before the lawsuit is put to rest, all municipalities will also have to approve the settlement agreement. Gardner said the proposed agreement does not deal with I-73, but the governments can revisit funding the interstate project at a later day.

The South Carolina Supreme Court hearing set for Wednesday to determine who will collect the hospitality fee within municipal borders for the remainder of the lawsuit will continue as planned.

Gardner said there likely won’t be a ruling from the Supreme Court tomorrow and he hopes the lawsuit will be settled before then.

"We don't anticipate an order from them. Normally it takes them a while to digest all that to come back and write an opinion about what they think was right or wrong from the lower court... and once we get that, we'll read it,” Gardner said. “We may, in fact, have an agreement before then. We may not. We'll be watching them (Wednesday) just to get a feel for what the questions are. It's all about the law (Wednesday)."

The background

The lawsuit over whether the county can collect the 1.5 percent hospitality fee within municipal borders began in March 2019.

Myrtle Beach claimed in the lawsuit that it and the other municipalities within Horry County did not consent to the fee as it was being used.

The hospitality fee was implemented in 1997 as a way to use tourist dollars to build roads and infrastructure improvements. It was set to expire in 2017, but county leaders extended its lifetime indefinitely. Since it is levied against people lodging in Horry County, it must be used to benefit tourism.

In 2018, Horry County Council decided to split more than $40 million in fee revenue between building the local portion of I-73 and aiding public safety agencies.

Currently, Horry County does not have an interstate despite a decades-long attempt to construct one. The 2018 vote entered the county council into a contract with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to build a portion of the interstate within the county lines.

When the lawsuit began, county leaders said Myrtle Beach’s legal actions would kill the current attempt to build I-73. Myrtle Beach and municipal leaders responded that the lawsuit had nothing to do with I-73, rather it was an effort to protect their citizens’ and visitors’ interests.

This contract was canceled by Horry County Council in 2019, but could be brought back at any time.

A few months into the lawsuit, circuit court Judge William Seals Jr. issued a temporary ruling that Myrtle Beach could collect its share of the fee for the remainder of the lawsuit, but had to keep any revenue in escrow. Horry County appealed that ruling to the South Carolina Supreme Court claiming it violated the status quo.

In response, Seals ordered the two governments to undergo mediation and that lawsuit would be put to rest until after the higher court weighed in.

The two governments underwent more than 20 hours of mediation sessions during the summer and fall of 2019. In November, a settlement agreement was voted on and approved by Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Aynor, Surfside Beach and Atlantic Beach.

It ultimately failed after Horry County made a change to the plans not approved by other governments and then Conway and Loris also did not vote on the plan at all. The mediator declared an impasse at the beginning of 2020.

Coronavirus delayed the Supreme Court hearing from March to August. In July of 2020, Myrtle Beach and Horry County leaders began meeting again to strike a deal ahead of the Aug. 19 hearing.

“Deadlines make decisions,” Gardner said last week.