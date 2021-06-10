Horry County might be implementing impact fees. Here is what you need to know.

CONWAY — Horry County's lack of infrastructure is not a new conversation.

And as more residents oppose development and ask for roads to be widened and additional fire stations and police precincts to be built, the county's offering a potential solution — impact fees.

While impact fees won't end the county's rapid growth, it would bring a new revenue source to fund infrastructure-related projects.

Recent projections estimate the county's population will be close to half a million by the year 2030, and county council approves a new development almost every meeting.

Impact fees are an additional one-time charge to new residential, commercial or hotel developments. Per South Carolina law, the money collected for them has to be used to benefit the community that paid for them and be used within three years of collection.

This could include fire and police stations, recreation centers, roads, and water and sewer, said Scott Slatton, director of advocacy and communications for the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

"Impact fees are not something that are widely used by cities and towns across South Carolina," Slatton said. "But where, where you do see them, though, are in areas of the state that are booming with regard to growth just like Horry County."

If Horry County chooses to implement impact fees, it would only be within unincorporated areas of the county. The county does not have jurisdiction over areas like Myrtle Beach or Conway.

Back in 2018, close to 73 percent of Horry County residents were in favor of impact fees, according to a non-binding vote.

According to the county's presentation in December 2019, the fee, at most, could cost $4,565 per home, $7,439 per 1,000 square feet of retail space and $2,587 per room for hotels. The total revenue going into the county's budget would depend on the level of year-to-year construction.

Developers would pay the upfront cost of impact fees, Slatton said, but that doesn't mean residents wouldn't pay for it; developers can then raise the price of their homes to balance the cost.

"That's where the development community will say, 'Well, this is where the impact fees are a bad thing, because it drives up the price of housing, makes housing more expensive and creates affordable housing crises,'" Slatton said.

But, Slatton countered, in Fort Hill, where impact fees have been implemented, that wasn't the case as York County can't build homes fast enough.

According to The Herald, York County, which is also seeing a housing boom, implemented impact fees in 2015 and last year, the county raised the fees price tag.

While Horry County has an obvious need for revenue toward infrastructure projects, the county also needs affordable housing.

The South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority, also known as SC Housing which helps people find affordable housing throughout the state, published a report that placed Horry County fourth in the state to need affordable housing.

Chief Research Officer Bryan Grady explained a person's rent or mortgage payment should only be 30 percent of a person's income.

But for many Horry County residents, that is not the case as 23.3 percent of homeowners in Horry County or 21,963 people are cost-burdened. And for renters, the number is higher, with 48.7 percent of renters or 18,002 people being cost burned.

"There's obviously a trade-off there," Grady said. "There's the need for local governments to provide services, but every dollar that increases the cost of a home means somebody is not going to be able to afford it or at least not afford it comfortably."

Another challenge is the process. Implementing impact fees is not a one-step process as the county has to undergo a study to understand how the fees could impact affordable housing and the impact growth has on county finances.

But Horry has made it through the challenge as they underwent the study in 2019.

Overall, most councilmembers are in favor of impact fees in some shape or form, and council will discuss the fees during a workshop at 2 p.m. June 10 in the council chambers.

"We've been going to pass an impact fee for 15 years," Councilmember Harold Worley said during a county council meeting.