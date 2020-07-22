Horry County election officials hope to make absentee voting easier this November

South Carolina and Horry County leaders know the coronavirus pandemic could draw unprecedented interest in absentee voting ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

In an effort to avoid long lines, Horry County’s election office is looking to open up new remote voting locations to accommodate more people looking to cast an absentee ballot.

The county’s elections director Sandy Martin said they are looking for locations to house absentee voting sites in the North Strand, South Strand and Carolina Forest areas, in addition to the elections office on Fourth Avenue in Conway.

“It is remote absentee voting locations. People will be able to vote absentee ahead of the election instead of coming to just our office,” Martin said.

Absentee ballots traditionally are sent in by mail, but South Carolina allows voters to cast these ballots at their local election office in-person ahead of Election Day.

This is the first time Horry County has tried to expand absentee voting locations, with finalized locations in North Strand and Carolina Forest nearing completion, with the South Strand area still a question mark.

A potential location needs plenty of parking and must be handicap accessible. Martin said the locations will be announced closer to the election.

During the June primaries last month, ballots could be dropped off or filled out in person at the Horry Elections office in Conway until 7 p.m. on the day of the election.

In-person voting will be an option come November, but officials know it is likely a great deal more voters will turnout for the general election than they did for the statewide primaries.

Martin hopes that the additional absentee facilities will keep her staff and voters safe by cutting down on long lines forming outside the one office in Conway.

While South Carolina doesn’t have early voting like some states, absentee voting is the main way voters can cast their ballot ahead of election day. To cast an absentee ballot, registered voters must submit an application verifying they qualify before they are given an absentee ballot.

South Carolina election officials are urging the state legislature to expand the rules for elections to help accommodate the expected demand for absentee ballots. Normally, the election rules limit who is eligible for absentee voting, how ballots can be submitted and require witness signatures.

Proposed pandemic changes to absentee voting are similar to the rule changes approved for the June 9 primaries, including online applications for ballots, availability to all voters, no required witness signatures and the ability to drop the ballots off to boxes outside the elections office.

“Even under normal circumstances, presidential elections are the ultimate test of any state’s election process,” S.C. Election Commission Executive Director Marci Andino wrote in a letter to statehouse leaders. “With the unique and unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, additional actions are necessary to ensure a safe and efficient election process in November.”

There could be an absentee option for a special primary held on Aug. 14 to replace former Rep. Alan Clemmons in District 107. A primary may not be necessary depending on if more than one candidate from each party decides to run. The additional in-person absentee voting locations will not be used in this primary since it only affects one district.

Employees from the Horry County Solicitor's Office will also help the elections staff this year. Martin said these employees have helped elections run much smoother.

“They do anything we do,” Martin said. “They already know the county process and the county system. They have a reason to do a good job. Sometimes when we get temporaries they’re just here for the paycheck.”

Early in the day on June 9, some voters reported being given the wrong ballots in some of the voting locations that were combined due to a coronavirus-related lack of volunteers and locations.

Martin hopes no precincts are combined this time, but if they are, she said volunteers will receive additional training and the state could provide some better resources to avoid further problems.

As Election Day gets closer, Martin is asking voters to regularly check SCvotes.org for updated information, to see their sample ballots and to ensure all their registration information is up to date.

Understanding the voting process and requirements now can help ensure there are no individual, unrecognized errors come Nov. 3.

“We don’t know what precincts, if any, will close at this point, hopefully none of them will,” Martin said. “Keep checking SCvotes.org to make sure you get the correct information.”